Virginia Honours a Patriotic Writer, Salil Gewali, for Remarkable Contribution to Indian Heritage

By Dr. Priyanka Sharma, Los Angeles, USA
HE SHILONG-BASED AUTHOR Salil Gewali has been conferred the “Global Wisdom Excellence Award” by the organisation “Reform Education for a New World” in Virginia, USA, on the occasion of International Yoga Day.
The recognition was given in appreciation of his outstanding contribution to India through his writings, particularly his acclaimed book ‘Great Minds on India’, which has now been translated into sixteen languages with a foreword by a NASA Chief scientist. The German edition of Gewali’s book was formally released in 2022 by Meghalaya’s Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.
For the past eight years, “Reform Education for a New World” has been distributing Gewali’s books across several places in the USA, also introducing them at NRI‑run weekend schools for students.
Dr Usha Chaudhary, President of the organisation, remarked: “Great Minds on India by Salil Gewali is an inspiring book that brings together the voices of world‑renowned scientists, thinkers, and writers. Through their words, it vividly presents the timeless wisdom of India. This work connects global thought with Indian philosophy, science, and spirituality and stands as an asset to the nation.” Dr. Usha is a former Senior Vice President of The Washington Post, The Pew Charitable Trusts, United Way of America, and MITRE, and former COO of Internews.
The Chairman of the organisation, Dr. Dhananjaya Kumar — writer and former Senior Industrial Economist at the World Bank in Washington, DC — observed:
“Salil Gewali’s book Great Minds on India is a powerful work that highlights India’s heritage of philosophy, science, and spirituality. It encourages readers to look beyond material pursuits and value deeper truths. I have personally gifted this book to hundreds of students and teachers in both India and the USA.”
Dr. Dhananjaya Kumar, Chairman of Reform Education for a New World
Adding to the significance of this honour, the Sanskrit edition of Gewali’s book has recently been translated in the United States by Usha Jaya Raman in North Carolina and Dr Annapurna Nori in Los Angeles, under the guidance of Dr Baldevananda Sagar, an eminent journalist and Sanskrit scholar in India. Dr Sagar pioneered Sanskrit news broadcasting on All India Radio and Doordarshan and has been translating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat since 2015. The Sanskrit edition will soon be published by ‘Samskrita Bharati’ of Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
Mr Gewali was invited to Virginia, USA, to personally receive this honour; however, due to personal reasons, he was unable to attend the ceremony.
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