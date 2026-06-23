Virginia Honours a Patriotic Writer, Salil Gewali, for Remarkable Contribution to Indian Heritage

HE SHILONG-BASED AUTHOR Salil Gewali has been conferred the “Global Wisdom Excellence Award” by the organisation “Reform Education for a New World” in Virginia, USA, on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

The recognition was given in appreciation of his outstanding contribution to India through his writings, particularly his acclaimed book ‘Great Minds on India’, which has now been translated into sixteen languages with a foreword by a NASA Chief scientist. The German edition of Gewali’s book was formally released in 2022 by Meghalaya’s Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.