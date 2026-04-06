Thattanchavady Battle in 2026 Puducherry Election Puts Focus on CM N. Rangasamy’s Political Legacy

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The Thattanchavady Assembly constituency in Puducherry has emerged as the most closely watched electoral battle in the Union Territory ahead of the 2026 Assembly Election, with Chief Minister N Rangasamy facing former Chief Minister and sitting Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam in a high-profile contest.
The constituency, part of the Oulgaret Municipality, has long been considered a stronghold of Rangasamy. He represented the seat consecutively for four terms beginning in 1991 before shifting to the neighbouring Indira Nagar constituency in 2011 after forming his own party, the All India NR Congress (AINRC). He returned to Thattanchavady in 2021 and defeated Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate K Sethu Selvam by a margin of 5,456 votes.
In the 2026 elections, apart from Rangasamy and Vaithilingam, ten candidates are in the fray, including Sethu Selvam contesting as an Independent, S Karthi Kumari of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and E Vinayagam of Neyam Makkal Kazhagam (NMK). Rangasamy is seeking his eighth term as legislator, while Vaithilingam, a two-time CM and State Congress Committee president, has intensified the campaign, turning the constituency into a focal point of electioneering.
The contest has generated considerable interest, with residents describing it as the deciding battle for the UT’s Chief Minister. Voters in the constituency have raised issues including unemployment, industrial development, traffic congestion, sewage management, water quality, and stray animals. Demands for more industries in the Thattanchavady Industrial Estate and improved civic infrastructure have also featured prominently in the campaign.
Born on 4 August 1950 in Puducherry, Natesan Krishnasamy Gounder Rangasamy completed a Bachelor of Commerce from Tagore Arts College and later obtained a Bachelor of Laws from Dr Ambedkar Government Law College in 1977. He began his political career as a Congress candidate from the Thattanchavady constituency in 1990 but lost his first election. He returned in 1991 and won the seat, marking the beginning of his electoral success in the constituency.
Between 1991 and 2001, Rangasamy served as a cabinet minister under multiple CMs, holding portfolios including agriculture, public works, tourism, education, civil aviation, and culture. In October 2001, he became CM of Puducherry for the first time and continued in the role after leading the Congress to victory in the 2006 Assembly elections.
Rangasamy stepped down as CM in August 2008 following internal party issues. In 2011, after resigning from the Congress, he formed the AINRC. The newly formed party performed strongly in the 2011 elections, winning 15 of the 17 seats it contested and forming the government. Rangasamy was sworn in as CM for the third time.
In the 2016 elections, although Rangasamy won from the Indira Nagar constituency, his party secured only eight seats, leading to his resignation. He subsequently served as Leader of the Opposition from August 2016 to February 2021.
Following the collapse of the V Narayanasamy government in 2021, fresh elections were held, and the AINRC, in alliance with the BJP and AIADMK, won a majority. Rangasamy was sworn in for his fourth term as CM on 7 May 2021.
Over the years, Rangasamy has built a reputation for a simple lifestyle and close voter connect. Often described as soft-spoken and accessible, he is known to personally interact with voters during campaigns and public meetings. His campaign style typically includes direct engagement with residents and highlighting welfare schemes implemented during his tenure.
Supporters refer to him as “Junior Kamaraj” or “Vaazhum (living) Kamaraj,” comparing him to former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj, and also “Makkalin Muthalvar,” meaning ‘People’s Chief Minister’.
Rangasamy is also regarded as a spiritual figure by supporters. An ardent devotee of saint Appa Paithiyam Swamigal, he often sports sacred ash on his forehead and includes the spiritual leader’s photograph in campaign materials. Residents in his neighbourhood are familiar with his daily routine, including temple visits and community service activities.
Observers have also noted his grassroots political approach and emphasis on local governance. During his tenure, Rangasamy introduced welfare and development schemes including the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Housing Scheme aimed at providing subsidies for concrete housing, the Rajiv Gandhi Breakfast Scheme for government school students, and the Kamaraj Education Assistance Scheme to reimburse tuition fees for underprivileged students in professional colleges.
His government also focused on infrastructure and civic improvements, including drinking water facilities through construction of overhead tanks and distribution of educational materials to students. These initiatives contributed to his image as a leader focused on welfare and regional development.
Despite facing political challenges, including internal party tensions and alliance negotiations, Rangasamy has remained a central figure in Puducherry politics. Now, with polls scheduled for 9 April 2026, Rangasamy’s electoral relevance will be tested once again in one of the most closely watched contests in the 30-member Assembly.
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