Thattanchavady Battle in 2026 Puducherry Election Puts Focus on CM N. Rangasamy’s Political Legacy

The Thattanchavady Assembly constituency in Puducherry has emerged as the most closely watched electoral battle in the Union Territory ahead of the 2026 Assembly Election, with Chief Minister N Rangasamy facing former Chief Minister and sitting Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam in a high-profile contest.

The constituency, part of the Oulgaret Municipality, has long been considered a stronghold of Rangasamy. He represented the seat consecutively for four terms beginning in 1991 before shifting to the neighbouring Indira Nagar constituency in 2011 after forming his own party, the All India NR Congress (AINRC). He returned to Thattanchavady in 2021 and defeated Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate K Sethu Selvam by a margin of 5,456 votes.

In the 2026 elections, apart from Rangasamy and Vaithilingam, ten candidates are in the fray, including Sethu Selvam contesting as an Independent, S Karthi Kumari of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and E Vinayagam of Neyam Makkal Kazhagam (NMK). Rangasamy is seeking his eighth term as legislator, while Vaithilingam, a two-time CM and State Congress Committee president, has intensified the campaign, turning the constituency into a focal point of electioneering.

The contest has generated considerable interest, with residents describing it as the deciding battle for the UT’s Chief Minister. Voters in the constituency have raised issues including unemployment, industrial development, traffic congestion, sewage management, water quality, and stray animals. Demands for more industries in the Thattanchavady Industrial Estate and improved civic infrastructure have also featured prominently in the campaign.