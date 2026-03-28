Congress Releases Its List Of 16 Candidates For The Upcoming Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026

Congress Releases Final List Amidst Delays

The Puducherry Congress Committee (PCC) announced its final list of 16 candidates for the Puducherry Assembly elections 2026 at a press conference on March 27, 2026, headed by V. Vaithilingam, the MP from Puducherry. Notably, this comes after the last date of withdrawal of nominations on March 26, 2026. The Congress had earlier faced criticism for not releasing the list even after the last date for filing nominations on March 23, 2026.

The candidates are TPR Selvam (Mannadipet); P. Karthikeyan (Ossudu); N. Raja Kumar (Indira Nagar); V. Vaithilingam (Thattanchavady); P. K. Devadoss (Kamaraj Nagar); M. Vaithianathan (Lawspet); G. Rajendiran (Muthialpet); D. Vizayalakshmi (Ariyankuppam); RKR Anantharaman (Manavely); M. Kandasamy (Embalam-SC); G. Anbarasan (Nettapakkam-SC); A. Dinesh Kumar (Nedungandu-SC); R. Kamalakannan (Thirunallar); A. M. Ranjith (Karaikal North); Ramesh Parambath (Mahe) and Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok (Yanam).