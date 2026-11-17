AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
A VIDEO has been going viral on social media showing a Thai-French YouTuber visiting Udaipur, Rajasthan, being harassed by an auto-rickshaw driver. The woman was livestreaming a cultural event at a municipal corporation fair when the man repeatedly asked her for a “lip kiss.” Despite her repeated refusals, he continued pestering her.
The incident was captured on camera and later uploaded to her Instagram account on November 14, 2026. The YouTuber, who currently has around 71.5K followers, shared the video with the caption, “At least he asked.” The video brought the harassment to light as it circulated widely across social media platforms. Netizens expressed concern over the man's behaviour and the treatment of foreign women in public spaces.
In the video, which has now gone viral, the man is first seen asking the woman for a photograph, to which she agrees. He then asks her for a “lip kiss”. The woman looks visibly uncomfortable and can be heard saying, “Eww.” However, despite her repeated refusals, the man continues asking her for a kiss.
After taking a photograph, the man asks her for a handshake, which is also captured on camera. The woman initially hesitates before offering him a fist bump instead. The incident was captured during her livestream, and many social media users condemned the man's behaviour.
The woman was travelling across India and had hired the accused's auto-rickshaw to explore Udaipur. The driver had reportedly taken her to different places across the city over two days. The incident happened when she travelled in the same auto-rickshaw to a municipal corporation fair at Town Hall.
Station House Officer (SHO) Kamalendra Singh identified the accused as Aftab alias Gabru, son of Abrar Khan. He is a resident of Maharaj Ka Akhada in Sector 11, Udaipur.
Following the incident, Udaipur Police shared a post on X on November 16, 2026, confirming that the accused had been arrested and a case had been registered against him. “Prompt action has been taken in a case of harassment involving a foreign woman, with the accused arrested and a case registered at Surajpol police station. Further action in the case is underway as per procedure. Strict legal action will be taken against those who compromise the safety, respect and dignity of tourists,” the post mentioned.
The video of the incident went viral and drew sharp criticism from netizens, who questioned why the man thought his behaviour was acceptable. One user wrote on X, “One such incident can undo the efforts of thousands working to promote India as a tourist destination.” Another commented, “Shame! I'm feeling devastated to say that I'm sharing my motherland with such lustful citizens who bring nothing but embarrassment for the nation.”
Another user wrote, “The feeling of helplessness everyday, everything fails good hearted and well behaved Indians in this country, Politicians, scammers, laws and sexual predators, they all make life difficult for us in various ways. God has cursed us to be born sharing the planet with these pests.” Several other users also questioned women's safety in India. One user wrote, “And then we ask why women's safety is so bad.”
[Rh/VP/RS]
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