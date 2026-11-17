The woman was travelling across India and had hired the accused's auto-rickshaw to explore Udaipur. The driver had reportedly taken her to different places across the city over two days. The incident happened when she travelled in the same auto-rickshaw to a municipal corporation fair at Town Hall.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kamalendra Singh identified the accused as Aftab alias Gabru, son of Abrar Khan. He is a resident of Maharaj Ka Akhada in Sector 11, Udaipur.

Following the incident, Udaipur Police shared a post on X on November 16, 2026, confirming that the accused had been arrested and a case had been registered against him. “Prompt action has been taken in a case of harassment involving a foreign woman, with the accused arrested and a case registered at Surajpol police station. Further action in the case is underway as per procedure. Strict legal action will be taken against those who compromise the safety, respect and dignity of tourists,” the post mentioned.