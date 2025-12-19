Internet Loses It Over PM Modi’s Ear Accessory On His Oman Visit — But It Turned Out To Be A Translator Device. Here’s The details

However, closer inspection revealed that it was actually a high tech electronic communications device. These kinds of electronic devices are worn by high level diplomats and heads of states, to facilitate communication. This specific device happened to be a real-time translation device, so that communication could occur smoothly between PM Modi and Oman’s Deputy PM for Defence Affairs Tariq Al Said.

Improving Diplomatic Relations

During his high level state visits to Ethiopia, Jordan and Oman, PM signed multiple agreements and MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) between India and the respective nations. These agreements called for better trade and business, renewable energy, water management among other crucial agreements.

PM Modi was also conferred with Ethiopia’s highest civilian honour, the Great Honor (Nishan of Ethiopia) and also the Order of Oman (First Class) in Oman. During his visit to Oman on Thursday, December 18, 2025, India and Oman signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The aforementioned agreement provides India zero duty access on 98% of Omani tariff lines for Indian exports, while Oman about 78% of Indian tariff lines for Omani exports. PM Modi returned to New Delhi the same day after his final visit to Oman.

