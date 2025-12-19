Internet Loses It Over PM Modi’s Ear Accessory On His Oman Visit — But It Turned Out To Be A Translator Device. Here’s The details
Key Points:
PM Modi’s viral ear accessory during his Oman visit sparked massive online speculation, with many mistaking it for a unique fashion statement.
On his four day visit to the three nations, multiple agreements and MoUs were signed, calling for enhanced trade, people to people relations and others.
PM Modi was conferred Ethiopia’s highest civilian honour- The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Oman on Thursday, December 18, 2025. He was received by Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said. PM Modi received a warm reception and a spectacular welcome. However, the internet is going ballistic over an ear accessory that PM Modi had in his right ear.
PM Modi is known for displaying Indian culture on the global stage . The ear accessory worn by PM Modi opened a flood gate of speculation on the internet. Many users on X and Instagram offered their opinions. One user said that it was PM Modi’s style of showcasing the unique and rich culture of India. Another user complemented PM Modi’s attire, and the ear accessory which displayed confidence and a unique personal style.
However, closer inspection revealed that it was actually a high tech electronic communications device. These kinds of electronic devices are worn by high level diplomats and heads of states, to facilitate communication. This specific device happened to be a real-time translation device, so that communication could occur smoothly between PM Modi and Oman’s Deputy PM for Defence Affairs Tariq Al Said.
Improving Diplomatic Relations
During his high level state visits to Ethiopia, Jordan and Oman, PM signed multiple agreements and MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) between India and the respective nations. These agreements called for better trade and business, renewable energy, water management among other crucial agreements.
PM Modi was also conferred with Ethiopia’s highest civilian honour, the Great Honor (Nishan of Ethiopia) and also the Order of Oman (First Class) in Oman. During his visit to Oman on Thursday, December 18, 2025, India and Oman signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The aforementioned agreement provides India zero duty access on 98% of Omani tariff lines for Indian exports, while Oman about 78% of Indian tariff lines for Omani exports. PM Modi returned to New Delhi the same day after his final visit to Oman.
