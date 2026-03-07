Journalist Raghav Trivedi’s Interesting Take on Brahmin Supremacy and “Dharma”

Trivedi also spoke about the long-term effects of caste inequality, describing it as “an exploitation of 2,000 years.” According to him, centuries of social exclusion have had lasting consequences for many communities. He argued that if someone has been denied opportunities for generations, expecting them to compete equally becomes unfair. As he said, “For 2,000 years a man has lived on what others left for him, and then you expect him to fight on the same level.”

He further questioned why priesthood is treated differently from other professions. Trivedi explained that occupations such as blacksmithing, carpentry, or weaving are considered ordinary work, while religious authority is often treated as sacred and restricted. As he said in the podcast, “The one who works with iron is a blacksmith… the one who weaves is a weaver. But the one who worships becomes a priest — and that is not treated as a profession. But as Dharma”

According to Trivedi, religious roles should be open to anyone who studies and practices them. He criticised the idea that certain castes control access to religious education. “Brahmins decide who will study and who will not,” he said, adding that those who are denied education are later labelled as uneducated. He questioned this practice by asking, “Did you let them study? Did you let them enter the temple?”

To illustrate this point, Trivedi mentioned an incident from Uttar Pradesh, where a Yadav man who attempted to recite religious Kathas was allegedly beaten. Referring to this example, he raised a broader question about caste restrictions in religious practice, asking: “Who decides that if you belong to a particular caste, you can only do certain kinds of work?”

