Uttarakhand High Court Slams Gym Owner ‘Mohammad’ Deepak, Questions Protection Plea, Calls It Attempt to Influence Investigation in Politically Sensitive Kotdwar Incident

Court Labels Pleas As 'Pressure Tactics'

The bench strongly criticised Deepak, questioning the rationale behind a "suspected accused" seeking police protection from the very agency investigating him. Justice Thapliyal noted that the law enforcement authorities are competent and have a greater interest in ensuring his safety. "They are more concerned about your safety than you are, because they have to investigate the FIR and file a chargesheet," the Court remarked.

Justice Thapliyal further observed that instead of filing a writ petition in the High Court for these demands, Deepak should have approached a magistrate under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers magistrates to monitor police investigations into cognizable offences. Finding no substance in his arguments for protection, the Court pointed out the timeline of events. The bench noted that after the initial incident on January 26, 2026, not a single hand had been laid on Deepak, implying his immediate fears were unfounded.

Furthermore, the Court restrained Deepak from making statements or posting videos on social media regarding the incident, noting that it could affect the ongoing probe. The bench orally reprimanded him, stating that he should not sensationalise the matter and let the police do their job.

The Kotdwar Incident And Aftermath

The case stems from an incident on January 26, 2026, when Deepak Kumar and Vijay Rawat confronted a crowd harassing a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper, Vakil Ahmed, in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand.

The group, containing members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), demanded the shopkeeper drop the word “Baba” from his 30-year-old shop, 'Baba School Dress and Matching Center', citing its proximity to the revered Baba Siddhbali temple. Deepak intervened to defuse the situation, famously identifying himself as 'Mohammad Deepak' to the mob to assert that all citizens are equal.

Following the confrontation, the police registered multiple FIRs, including one against the Hindutva group members based on the shopkeeper's complaint, and another against Deepak and Vijay on charges of rioting, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint by right-wing activists.

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