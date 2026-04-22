Sharia law is derived from the Quran, as well as the Sunnah and Hadith, which are the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. Among the many different interpretations, some argue that Sharia is not a legal system but rather divine guidance from God (Allah). Islamic laws, on the other hand, are human interpretations of Sharia.

Its implications in modern legal systems have become a complex and concerning issue in contemporary times. While many Muslims follow aspects of Sharia in their daily lives, others advocate that it should be implemented more broadly in society.

American author Raymond Ibrahim, a historian of the Middle East and Islam, states that Islamism is the most dangerous ideology in contemporary times after fascism and communism. Ibrahim is also the editor and translator of the book The Al Qaeda Reader, originally published in 2007.

As per a report by Adenauer Campus—-a digital learning platform, different Islamists aim to achieve a state governed under Sharia law in different ways. Some Islamists use a violent approach, while others rely on political and social efforts to gain followers and reach their ultimate goal. Moreover, the primary objective of Islamists is to transform society based on their specific interpretation of Islam.

According to Raymond Ibrahim, Islamism is one of the major threats facing the world today, with a fundamentally totalitarian nature. He wrote in his paper for Prager University Foundation, USA that fascism, communism, and Islamism are all “expansionist” and aim to “get bigger, cross borders, and bring as many people as possible under their control.” He further stated that followers of such political ideologies may go to any extent to achieve their goals.

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However, there are also non-violent groups that promote Islamism. At the same time, Islamist extremism can escalate into violent terrorist actions, highlighting its potentially dangerous nature. Groups like al-Qaeda and Islamic State brought Islamist terrorism to the USA and Europe, with the September 11 attacks serving as a turning point that united global politics against Islamist terrorism.

According to some interpretations of Sharia law, a person born Muslim is prohibited from converting to another religion, and in certain strict interpretations, this may be punishable by death. Some extreme interpretations also permit practices such as polygamy and child marriage. These views are associated with specific regions, including Iran, Sudan, parts of Nigeria, Syria, and Iraq.

Islamism, often described as a political ideology critical of Western systems, is generally seen as opposing principles such as free speech, freedom of religion, civil rights, and a free press, among other fundamental rights.

As Islamism is often positioned in opposition to ideologies such as Christianity, communism, and capitalism, The Washington Institute for Near East Policy states that the ideology is not about the Islamic faith but that “it is a dystopian ideology that distorts religion and reality to fit its ‘anti-’ platform.” [1]

According to a 2013 survey by the Pew Research Center, support for implementing Sharia law as the governing system is higher in countries like Afghanistan and Iraq, where the system gives preference to Islam. Meanwhile, fewer Muslims support Sharia law in countries such as Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Raymond Ibrahim is a public speaker and a prominent author who has written Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013) and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). His work has appeared in major publications such as The New York Times, CNN, Los Angeles Times, Fox News, Financial Times, and The Jerusalem Post. He has translated many Arabic texts that were also included in his book the al qaeda reader.

References:

[1] Soner Cagaptay. (2016, July 8). Muslims vs. Islamists. The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. https://www.washingtoninstitute.org/policy-analysis/muslims-vs-islamists

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