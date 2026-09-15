Remembering Muhsin Hendricks: World’s First Openly-Gay Imam Who Was Shot Dead in South Africa

ON FEBRUARY 15, 2025, the queer community lost one of its most beloved members after the world’s first openly gay imam Muhsin Hendricks was shot dead in Gqeberha, South Africa. Known for openly expressing his sexuality and pushing boundaries, Hendricks didn’t only advocate for equal rights for marginalized communities but also provided a safe space for people to express themselves and practice interfaith marriages.

It is reported that on the day of his brutal assassination, he was promoting the same values, as he was flown in to Gqeberha for officiating two interfaith marriages. He was tragically shot dead in his car in what has been established by the authorities as a targeted attack. The man who touched hundreds of lives is still remembered by the community for what he accomplished, creating a platform for them to speak up.

Who Was Muhsin Hendricks?

Muhsin Hendricks was born on June 7, 1967 in Cape Town, South Africa. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather — an Islamic cleric, Muhsin completed his studies from the University of Islamic Studies in Pakistan. He believed that the ideas such as homophobia are not imbibed in the Quran, which depicts God as “merciful and compassionate.” According to him, homophobia and misogyny have become part of the culture through centuries of patriarchal interpretations of the Prophet’s words.

Before coming out as a homosexual in 1996, Hendricks was married to a woman in 1991 and reportedly had three children with her. The couple was officially divorced before Muhsin came out as gay, making him the world’s first openly gay Imam. In 2006, he married a Hindu man in South Africa after same sex marriage was legalized in the country. He kept his ex-wife, children, and husband away from public eyes. That is why their identities still remain private.