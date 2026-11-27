Raul John Aju is a prominent face in India’s AI sector, with more than five lakh followers across social media. His association with AI began from a very young age, and in 2024, Raul John started his own AI venture named AIRealm Technologies Pvt. Ltd. According to reports, he has built more than 10 different types of tools and is known for providing technology training to people. He is the founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of AIRealm Technologies.

He has also been a speaker at TEDx eight times. Raul John Aju is interested in building AI tools, AI entrepreneurship, robotics, and experimentation, among other things, as mentioned in his official LinkedIn profile. He has been featured on platforms such as Bloomberg Businessweek and United Nations News. According to NDTV, the young AI enthusiast also employs his father, who receives a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh. His journey in technology and AI has gained widespread popularity and earned him the name "AI Kid of India."

Raul John Aju impresses President Putin

After his visit to Moscow, Raul John Aju clicked a selfie with President Vladimir Putin, which has gone viral on the internet. He shared the picture on his Instagram account and wrote, “From being a little kid making videos for fun to meeting President Putin at 17, life has given me opportunities I never even knew to dream of.”

During the AI Journey 2026 conference, Raul John was seated with Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s President, when he discussed the positive impact AI could have on the education and teaching sectors. He shared his story of learning AI and claimed that he had learned through his own personalised approach.

See Also: AI chatbot shares sexualized images with children, Apple removes the app from the App Store

Putin raised concerns about AI and questioned whether young people would continue to understand or think for themselves if they left every task to AI. Raul replied to Putin, explaining that children must understand the fundamentals first before moving forward with working with AI.

After their meeting ended, Raul John asked Putin for a selfie. Talking about his experience on Instagram, he wrote, “Meeting some incredible people at AI Journey (way smarter than me) made me realise how much more I have to learn.” Several representatives of AI companies from countries including India, Russia, China, Serbia, Brazil, Kenya, Kazakhstan, and the UAE had arrived in Moscow for the conference.

[Rh/VS/RS]

Suggested Reading: