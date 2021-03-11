Thursday, March 11, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Smoking Cigarettes Linked To Affect Your Mental Health
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Smoking Cigarettes Linked To Affect Your Mental Health

As per a World Health Organization (WHO) report released in October 2020, there are approximately 120 million smokers in India that account for 12 percent of the world's total smoking population

0
smoking cigarettes
Smoking cigarettes is injurious to health. Pixabay

Smoking cigarettes is not merely just associated with different types of cancers or heart diseases but it can also affect your mental health, experts warned on Wednesday. The health experts emphasized that people think smoking helps in relieving stress and anxiety, however, what they do not know is that the presence of nicotine in cigarettes can cause anxiety symptoms or make them worse.

“Research has shown that smoking initially gives a sense of relaxation and seems to relieve anxiety which is due to nicotine, which creates an immediate sense of relaxation so people smoke in the belief that it reduces stress and anxiety and one gets addicted to the immediate false good feeling,” Sahil Kohli, Consultant, Neurology, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“However, over the long term nicotine dependence leads to mental illnesses including attention disorders, anxiety disorders and depression which becomes even worse when a dependent person tries to quit smoking,” said Kohli, on the occasion of No Smoking Day, which is observed on March 10.

A study, published in the journal Cochrane Library, showed that people who stopped smoking for at least 6 weeks experienced less depression, anxiety, and stress than people who continued to smoke. The researchers, including Gemma Taylor from the University of Bath, in the study that involved 170,000 participants also found that people who quit smoking also experienced more positive feelings and better psychological wellbeing.

smoking cigarettes
Smoking cigarettes may be linked to poorer mental health. Pixabay

“From our evidence, we see that the link between smoking cessation and mood seem to be similar in a range of people and most crucially, there is no evidence that people with mental health conditions will experience a worsening of their health if they stop smoking,” Taylor said. Smoking is the world’s leading cause of preventable illness and death. However, some people believe that quitting might exacerbate mental health problems.

ALSO READ: Smoking Increases Risk of Inflammation in The Bodies of HIV Positive People

“Quitting smoking potentially saves one from stroke, associated heart health issues, and anxiety, which tend to get severe with mental health problems,” said Rajul Aggrawal, Senior Consultant, Neurologist, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, New Delhi.

As per a World Health Organization (WHO) report released in October 2020, there are approximately 120 million smokers in India that account for 12 percent of the world’s total smoking population. The report stated that each year, over 1 million people die in India due to the consumption of tobacco. Of the total Indian smoking population, 70 percent of the adult males in India smoke while the number of adult female smokers is between 13 to 15 percent. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleStudy: Physical Activity In Patients With Kidney Disease May Boost Better Health
Next articleWorld Kidney Day: Discussing The Impact Of Kidney Disease And Health Problems

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

73% Indians Get 4 Or More Unwanted SMS Every Day

NewsGram Desk - 0
A total of 74 percent of citizens say they still get spam SMS despite registering on TRAIs 'Do Not Call Registry, as per a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

World Kidney Day: Discussing The Impact Of Kidney Disease And Health Problems

NewsGram Desk - 0
World Kidney Day (WKD) is observed on March 11 every year and the aim of World Kidney  Day is to raise awareness of the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Study: Physical Activity In Patients With Kidney Disease May Boost Better Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
The optimal amount of physical activity in patients with kidney disease may boost better health, says a new study. The findings indicate that compared...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

73% Indians Get 4 Or More Unwanted SMS Every Day

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A total of 74 percent of citizens say they still get spam SMS despite registering on TRAIs 'Do Not Call Registry, as per a...
Read more

World Kidney Day: Discussing The Impact Of Kidney Disease And Health Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
World Kidney Day (WKD) is observed on March 11 every year and the aim of World Kidney  Day is to raise awareness of the...
Read more

Smoking Cigarettes Linked To Affect Your Mental Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Smoking cigarettes is not merely just associated with different types of cancers or heart diseases but it can also affect your mental health, experts...
Read more

Study: Physical Activity In Patients With Kidney Disease May Boost Better Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The optimal amount of physical activity in patients with kidney disease may boost better health, says a new study. The findings indicate that compared...
Read more

Durable, High Performance, And Energy Efficient Refrigerators In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Engine Coming home tired and going straight to open the fridge to find a companion for your tummy is a new normal. Bet you...
Read more

Maha Shivratri 2021: 4 Powerful Shiva Mantras To Chant That Have a Profound Meaning

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
The Adiyogi, Lord Shiva holds a lot of prominence in the Hindu Religion. He has been assigned the work of the "Destroyer" of the...
Read more

Top 10 Legit Ways To Take An Off From Work

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
We all know that it is not an easy thing to take an off from work. You either have to be extremely sick, or...
Read more

58 Percent Of The Companies Are Keen On Increasing Their Apprenticeship Hiring

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 58 percent of the companies are keen on increasing their apprenticeship hiring, indicating positive momentum in the apprenticeship eco-system in the country,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada