Anders Antonsen Exit, Mia Blichfeldt’s Criticism, and the India Open 2026 Test for Badminton World Federation World Championships

Antonsen pulled out from the event on January 4, 2026, even before the Malaysia Open tournament that took place from January 6, 2026 to January 11, 2026. Antonsen played the aforementioned tournament but lost to world’s No. 1 shuttler YQ Shi in the semi finals, held on January 10, 2026.

BWF: Efforts Underway To Improve Situations

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has taken note of the situations highlighted by Antonsen and Blichfeldt, and stated that measures would be undertaken to improve playing and venue conditions for the upcoming BWF World Championships in August.

In an interview to The Indian Express, BWF said that it acknowledged the concerns raised by several players and teams regarding playing and training conditions at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, for the ongoing India Open 2026. The BWF also said that a comprehensive review of all tournament facilities and operational processes was in motion, and that it will use the findings to facilitate better improvements for the upcoming BWF World Championships.

Mia Blichfeldt: Birds Pooping On Training Venue

Mia Blichfeldt had earlier stated on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, that while she was happy with the conditions of the court, she was mad at the environmental conditions, citing air pollution, dirty floor, birds flying in the arena and pooping. She also said that the arena was good enough to host the upcoming World Championships, but the playing conditions should be improved. Previously, at the conclusion of the India Open 2025, she had raised similar concerns.

