Anders Antonsen Exit, Mia Blichfeldt’s Criticism, and the India Open 2026 Test for Badminton World Federation World Championships

World No.3 Anders Antonsen withdrew from the India Open 2026 citing extreme air pollution in New Delhi, calling it unfit to host the tournament. This was his third consecutive withdrawal, and he was fined $5,000 for forfeiting.
The withdrawal followed criticism by Mia Blichfeldt, who said she was unhappy with environmental conditions despite being satisfied with the court. The Badminton World Federation acknowledged player concerns and said a comprehensive review was underway ahead of the World Championships.
The Badminton Association of India defended the tournament, calling it a test event and clarifying criticism was aimed at the training venue, not the main arena. Former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth said such issues happen everywhere and the overall playing conditions were fine.
World’s number 3 Badminton shuttler Anders Antonsen from Denmark has pulled out of the India Open (BWF World Tour Super 750) tournament, citing extreme air pollution. This is the third consecutive time he has withdrawn from the event. The India Open tournament is being held in New Delhi, from January 13, 2026 to January 18, 2026. This development comes after women’s singles shuttler Mia Blichfeldt heavily criticised the playing conditions in New Delhi where she is currently playing.
In his Instagram story (January 14, 2026), Antonsen said that he was withdrawing from the tournament due to the extreme pollution in Delhi, and that Delhi was not fit to host the tournament. “Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the Summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi”, he added. He also mentioned that due to his forfeiture, he was fined a sum of $5000 (USD), about ₹4.51 lakh. He also shared a screenshot of Delhi's air quality in his story, which displayed an AQI of 348, falling under hazardous category.
Antonsen pulled out from the event on January 4, 2026, even before the Malaysia Open tournament that took place from January 6, 2026 to January 11, 2026. Antonsen played the aforementioned tournament but lost to world’s No. 1 shuttler YQ Shi in the semi finals, held on January 10, 2026.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has taken note of the situations highlighted by Antonsen and Blichfeldt, and stated that measures would be undertaken to improve playing and venue conditions for the upcoming BWF World Championships in August.
In an interview to The Indian Express, BWF said that it acknowledged the concerns raised by several players and teams regarding playing and training conditions at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, for the ongoing India Open 2026. The BWF also said that a comprehensive review of all tournament facilities and operational processes was in motion, and that it will use the findings to facilitate better improvements for the upcoming BWF World Championships.
Mia Blichfeldt had earlier stated on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, that while she was happy with the conditions of the court, she was mad at the environmental conditions, citing air pollution, dirty floor, birds flying in the arena and pooping. She also said that the arena was good enough to host the upcoming World Championships, but the playing conditions should be improved. Previously, at the conclusion of the India Open 2025, she had raised similar concerns.
The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has registered their response to the comments made by Antonsen and Blichfeldt. On January 14, 2026, Sanjay Mishra, BAI General Secretary said that the event at IG indoor stadium was a test event for the upcoming BWF World Championships, and that Mia Blichfeldt was not criticising the main court at the India Open Badminton Tournament, but the training venue at KD Jadhav Stadium.
Sanjay Mishra also said that the playing arena at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium has been widely praised, with no issues in flooring, stay, or transport. He added that heaters were increased due to cold weather and the event is a test before the BWF World Championships. Responding to Antonsen’s withdrawal, he mentioned that it was inappropriate for him to comment on conditions in India from Denmark, and that there was no place for politics in the sport.
Former World No. 1 Kidami Srikanth, after winning the Round of 32 on January 14, 2026, told the media that the conditions were fine, and that he had to wait for an hour in Denmark back in 2016-2017 because of lights going out. He added that he had to play the second set the next day, and that situations like these happen everywhere, but the overall playing conditions were fine and there was no reason to complain.
As India prepares for the BWF World Championships 2026, the India Open serves as a crucial test of readiness rather than a final verdict. While concerns were raised, organisers have responded with swift corrective steps, underlining their intent to meet global standards. With lessons learnt and feedback addressed, the focus now shifts to ensuring a smooth, world-class championship that reflects India’s growing stature on the international badminton stage.
