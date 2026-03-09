India Celebrates Big Win in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Defeats New Zealand by 96 Runs to Win Record Third Title

With this monumental win, India ended two long-standing records. They defeated New Zealand in a men’s T20 World Cup for the first time. They also won in Ahmedabad, where they had previously lost twice — the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia and a Super Eight match to South Africa at the same venue.

India's wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson's blistering 89 off 46 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, led India’s charge to posting a massive 255/5 - the second highest total of the tournament and the most posted by a team in the World Cup - before their bowlers dismantled New Zealand inside the powerplay to seal a comprehensive victory, as the visitors were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

With India’s big win, congratulations poured in for the Indian team and its players. Legendary cricketer Virat Kohli praised Samson for his performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph, for which he was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Kohli wrote on his Instagram story, calling Samson the Player of the Tournament. He wrote, "What a remarkable tournament from the most well-deserved Man of the Tournament, @imsanjusamson. You performed when it mattered the most. Really happy for you, Chetta.”

See Also: India Defeat England in A Thrilling T20 World Cup Semifinal at Wankhede, March Into Final Against New Zealand After Defending Massive 253-Run Total

Samson scored 97 against the West Indies in the Super Eight stage match and then made 89 against England in the semi final. In the final, Samson scored 89 to help India post another massive total as they defeated New Zealand by 96 runs.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Team India on their spectacular win and praised them for their skill, determination, and teamwork. In a social media post, PM Modi called the team “champions” and wrote, “This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination, and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit throughout the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy.”

Reacting to the big win by the Indian team, head coach Gautam Gambhir stated that his primary goal was focused on building a new identity for the team. Speaking at the post-match press conference, he said that he does not believe in inheriting anything.

“I believe in creating something, and hopefully we’ve created something that all of you can be proud of — the kind of brand of cricket we’ve played. It’s not only about inheriting a team; it’s also about creating something of your own,” said Gambhir.

In the last three years, India have won three ICC titles. They first won the T20 World Cup in 2024 in Barbados under captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. Then they beat New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy. On 8 March 2026, India won the T20 World Cup again, claiming the title for a record third time.

Inputs from IANS

[VS]