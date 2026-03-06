India Defeat England in A Thrilling T20 World Cup Semifinal at Wankhede, March Into Final Against New Zealand After Defending Massive 253-Run Total

India defied a ton of pressure to move ahead into the ICC (International Cricket Council) T20 World Cup Final on March 8, 2026. The semifinal against England was a tough one, because the pitch offered batting advantages to both sides. The match took place at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium on March 5, 2026, where India decided to bat first after winning the toss.

India scored 253 runs, one of the highest totals of the tournament, giving tough competition to England. England played a strikingly brilliant innings, but India’s bowlers made sure that England couldn’t breach their total runs. England fell short by 7 runs, and India marked its spot in the finals.

India’s Powerful Batting Display

Sanju Samson scored a decisive 89 runs off 42 balls, with Ishan Kishan scoring 39 runs off 18 balls, Shivam Dube 43 runs off 25 balls, and Hardik Pandya 27 runs off 12 balls to give India an edge in their innings. Samson’s performance earned him the Man of the Match award. Indian batsmen attacked English bowlers aggressively from the beginning, scoring several fours and sixes.

