Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 6: India's Medal Hunger Continues in Glasgow As Harjinder Kaur Bags Silver

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

INDIA ENTERED ON Day 6 of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games full of confidence. The team had just enjoyed its best day of the competition, picking up six medals on Day 5. That momentum carried into Day 6, where India had chances in weightlifting, athletics, swimming, and boxing.

The day featured medal finals in weightlifting, a big athletics final, and several boxers fighting for a place in the semi-finals. A semi-final spot in boxing guarantees at least a bronze medal, so those feats mattered a lot for India's overall tally.

See Also: Indian Athletes Shines on Day One of Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow

Weightlifting Brings Mixed Results

Weightlifting has been India's strongest sport at these Games, and Day 6 added one more chapter to that story. Harjinder Kaur competed in the women's 69kg final and delivered a brilliant performance. She lifted 101kg in the snatch and followed it up with a personal-best 126kg in the clean and jerk, giving her a total of 227kg. That was enough to win the silver medal.