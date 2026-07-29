Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 6: India's Medal Hunger Continues in Glasgow As Harjinder Kaur Bags Silver

Key Points:
India were much confident on Day 6 after a tremendous Day 5 performance by athletes.
Harjinder Kaur received a silver medal in 69kg weightlifting finals. On the hand side, some players were unlucky.
Gulveer Singh secured silver while Preeti Pawar and others also guaranteed their spot on podium.
By Gopal Ram Tripathi
INDIA ENTERED ON Day 6 of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games full of confidence. The team had just enjoyed its best day of the competition, picking up six medals on Day 5. That momentum carried into Day 6, where India had chances in weightlifting, athletics, swimming, and boxing.
The day featured medal finals in weightlifting, a big athletics final, and several boxers fighting for a place in the semi-finals. A semi-final spot in boxing guarantees at least a bronze medal, so those feats mattered a lot for India's overall tally.
See Also: Indian Athletes Shines on Day One of Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow
Weightlifting has been India's strongest sport at these Games, and Day 6 added one more chapter to that story. Harjinder Kaur competed in the women's 69kg final and delivered a brilliant performance. She lifted 101kg in the snatch and followed it up with a personal-best 126kg in the clean and jerk, giving her a total of 227kg. That was enough to win the silver medal.
This was a special moment for Harjinder. She had won bronze in the 71kg category at the Birmingham 2022 Games, so this silver marked an improvement and her second straight Commonwealth Games medal. For a short while, her lift even stood as a Games record, until Canada's Charlotte Simoneau lifted a massive 240kg total to take the gold. Australia's Nya Phebe Hayman finished with bronze at 218kg.
Not every Indian lifter had the same luck. Nirupama Devi Seram competed in the women's 63kg final but could not convert her attempts into a medal. Even so, weightlifting remained India's most reliable medal-winning sport at the Games, with the country picking up its seventh medal in the discipline through Harjinder's silver.
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Athletics also produced strong moments for India on Day 6. Teenager Pooja Singh took part in the women's high jump final and finished eighth, gaining valuable experience on the big stage. Vishal TK moved forward in the men's 400m, advancing to the semi-finals of his event.
In the pool, Sajan Prakash competed in the men's 50m butterfly but finished 28th overall, which was not enough to reach the semi-finals. Other Indian swimmers, including Srihari Nataraj and the country's para-swimming squad, also looked to push deeper into their respective events during the day.
Boxing turned out to be a major highlight for India. Preeti Pawar delivered a dominant performance in her women's 54kg quarterfinal against Nicole Clyde of Northern Ireland, landing clean shots throughout the bout. Her win booked a semi-final spot, which meant an automatic medal for India regardless of the result that follows. Alongside her, boxers like Priya Ghanghas and Parveen Hooda also stepped into the ring, aiming to follow the same path into the last four and secure more assured medals for the country.
Day 6 in Glasgow showed both the strength and the unpredictable nature of a multi-sport event like the Commonwealth Games. India added a valuable silver through Harjinder Kaur's weightlifting heroics, and Gulveer Singh made history with his 10,000m silver, India's first ever Commonwealth Games medal in that event. Younger athletes like Pooja Singh and Vishal TK also gained useful experience in athletics. Boxing continued to be a dependable source of medals, with Preeti Pawar's win guaranteeing India another podium finish. Not every event went India's way, as shown by Nirupama Devi's and Sajan Prakash's results, but the overall picture remained positive. With weightlifting still open until July 30 and boxing knockouts approaching, India will look to build on this momentum as the Games move into their closing days.
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