India Ends Commonwealth Games 2026 With Their Heads Held High, And Now Ahmedabad Is The Next Stop For Commonwealth Games 2030

Weightlifting also gave India plenty to cheer about. Mirabai Chanu created history by completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games titles, becoming only the second Indian weightlifter to win gold three times in a row.

Beyond the able-bodied events, India also had its most successful para-sports campaign ever at the Commonwealth Games. The para athletes won seven medals in total, three gold, two silver and two bronze, matching the country's combined para medal tally from every previous Commonwealth Games put together. Para athletics alone brought in six of those medals, ending a 20-year wait for an Indian podium finish in the sport. There were even three events where India managed a double podium, including the men's 100m T47 race and both the men's and women's shot put F57 events.

In all, 122 Indian athletes took part in eight able-bodied sports and five integrated para sports at these Games. Looking back at India's Commonwealth Games history, the country has now won 564 medals since it first took part in 1934, which remains the fourth-highest tally of any nation. Pistol shooter Jaspal Rana is still India's most decorated athlete at the Games, with 15 medals to his name.

See Also: Glasgow Medal Rush Takes a Hit: Indian Athletes Removed from Commonwealth Games 2026 After Drug Violation

Glasgow Ends Its Run, Handing Over The Baton To Ahmedabad, Gujarat

While the medal tally told the story of India's sporting success, the closing ceremony at Glasgow's OVO Hydro arena told a different story, one of celebration and a new beginning. As the Games wrapped up, the Commonwealth Games flag and baton were officially handed over to India, who will host the 2030 edition in Ahmedabad. This will be the centenary Commonwealth Games, marking 100 years since the event began in Hamilton, Canada, back in 1930.

The handover ceremony was rich with Indian culture and music. Olympic and World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, along with Indian Olympic Association president P. T. Usha and Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, took part in the symbolic exchange of the flag. The performance included a tribute built around the national song Vande Mataram, marking its 150th anniversary, along with music from Shankar Mahadevan and a blend of Indian and Scottish traditions performed together on stage. Boxing gold medallist Jaismine Lamboria was chosen as India's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony, a nice touch given how big a role boxing played in India's success at these Games.