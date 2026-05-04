Rumours of Vijay’s Defeat in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Kills Fan

On May 4, 2026, just ahead of vote counting for five Assembly elections, a shocking incident was reported from Tamil Nadu. A 28-year-old man from Krishnagiri allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his throat after hearing rumours about the electoral prospects of actor-turned-politician Vijay, police said.

The man, identified as K. Mahendran, is believed to be a supporter of Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). According to officials, the incident occurred shortly before the counting of votes began. Mahendran was reportedly under severe emotional distress and attempted to slit his throat near his residence.