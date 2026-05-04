Tamil Nadu Election 2026

Rumours of Vijay’s Defeat in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Kills Fan

A 28-year-old Vijay supporter in Tamil Nadu attempts suicide over election rumours ahead of vote counting. As he remains in ICU, early trends show TVK making a strong electoral debut.
Tamil Nadu Election 2026|TVK leader Vijay in a white shirt with folded hands in a gesture of respect, smiling softly. He is seated among others,
A man from Krishnagiri allegedly attempted suicide after hearing rumours about actor-turned-politician Vijay defeat[X]
Author:
Varsha Pant
Updated on

On May 4, 2026, just ahead of vote counting for five Assembly elections, a shocking incident was reported from Tamil Nadu. A 28-year-old man from Krishnagiri allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his throat after hearing rumours about the electoral prospects of actor-turned-politician Vijay, police said.

The man, identified as K. Mahendran, is believed to be a supporter of Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). According to officials, the incident occurred shortly before the counting of votes began. Mahendran was reportedly under severe emotional distress and attempted to slit his throat near his residence.

See Also: Will Vijay Become the Next MGR?

Local residents rushed to his aid and immediately took him to Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is currently undergoing intensive treatment in the ICU. Police said further details are being investigated.

Meanwhile, early counting trends have presented a contrasting picture, with TVK making a strong debut. The party is reported to have crossed the 100-seat mark, placing it ahead of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) trails in third place. Vijay himself has taken early leads in both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East—two constituencies previously held by the DMK—marking a significant boost for his party’s first electoral outing.

As counting continues, attention remains on whether TVK can sustain its early momentum and turn it into a historic electoral victory.

See Also: Vijay’s Entry in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 to Reshape Fate of Dravidian Parties; TVK’s Electoral Success Likely Limited, Possible Kingmaker Not King

The incident has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with users expressing shock, concern, and criticism. One user wrote, “1-2 ghante ruk jata bhai,” while another commented, “only rumours, not even the final result.” A third user said, “That fan didn't wait for final results, he only needed a reason to die, so he acted upon rumours.” 

Another criticised the incident, writing, “This isn’t fandom anymore, it’s obsession gone wrong. Over a rumor about Vijay, someone risks their life… for what? He wins, you still wake up to the same life. No reward, no change. At some point fans need to realise they’re ruining themselves for people who don’t even know they exist.”

[VP]

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Tamil Nadu Election 2026|TVK leader Vijay in a white shirt with folded hands in a gesture of respect, smiling softly. He is seated among others,
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