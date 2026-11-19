A MAJOR ALLEGED ILLEGAL sand mining racket in Tamil Nadu has come under the strict scanner of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), with former Water Resources Minister and senior DMK leader Durai Murugan among the top profiles whose names have come up in the case.

The investigation, as per reports, concerns alleged irregularities in river sand mining operations across 28 quarry sites in the state of Tamil Nadu between 2021 and 2024, with the preliminary findings estimating a loss of around Rs 1,427.34 crore to the state exchequer as of now.

What makes the case significant is that it has brought an array of public officials, political executives, private contractors and companies under investigation over an alleged scam, involving manipulating tender procedures, extracting sand beyond authorized limits and using fabricated transport permits to facilitate the movement of illegally mined sand.

See Also: RTI Activist Murdered By Quarrying Mafia in Palghar While Investigating Illegal Mining

The current estimation of the financial loss comes after examining four of the 28 quarry sites. The investigation is ongoing with 24 sites remaining, and the possibility of a much higher financial irregularity.

How did the alleged mining scam unfold?

The alleged irregularities relate to river sand mining activities carried out during the M K Stalin-led government’s tenure between 2021 and 2024, when Durai Murugan was the Minister of Water Resources.

The DVAC’s investigation pointed towards alleged collusion between public officials and private contractors, who are accused of diverting established procedures that govern the allocation of quarrying contracts and the extraction and transportation of river sand.