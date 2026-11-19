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A MAJOR ALLEGED ILLEGAL sand mining racket in Tamil Nadu has come under the strict scanner of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), with former Water Resources Minister and senior DMK leader Durai Murugan among the top profiles whose names have come up in the case.
The investigation, as per reports, concerns alleged irregularities in river sand mining operations across 28 quarry sites in the state of Tamil Nadu between 2021 and 2024, with the preliminary findings estimating a loss of around Rs 1,427.34 crore to the state exchequer as of now.
What makes the case significant is that it has brought an array of public officials, political executives, private contractors and companies under investigation over an alleged scam, involving manipulating tender procedures, extracting sand beyond authorized limits and using fabricated transport permits to facilitate the movement of illegally mined sand.
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The current estimation of the financial loss comes after examining four of the 28 quarry sites. The investigation is ongoing with 24 sites remaining, and the possibility of a much higher financial irregularity.
The alleged irregularities relate to river sand mining activities carried out during the M K Stalin-led government’s tenure between 2021 and 2024, when Durai Murugan was the Minister of Water Resources.
The DVAC’s investigation pointed towards alleged collusion between public officials and private contractors, who are accused of diverting established procedures that govern the allocation of quarrying contracts and the extraction and transportation of river sand.
According to the prescribed system, the Water Resources Department identifies suitable riverbeds for mining and then prepares a mining plan that specifies the permitted excavation area, depth and its limits.
Subsequently, the extracted is transported to designated depots and sold through a government-regulated distribution system. This system regulates online bookings, digital payments and transport permits comprising details of the vehicle registration numbers, quantities of products, sale dates and their destinations.
However, the DVAC’s investigation revealed that it were these procedures which were manipulated in order to facilitate illegal extraction and transportation.
One of the primary allegations leveled against the entire sand mining procedures was the manner in which contracts for sand mining operation were provided to the 28 quarry sites.
According to the investigation by the DVAC, instead of inviting open tenders — which is the generally followed procedure — officials allegedly divided the work into smaller contracts covering different activities, including quarrying, conveying, loading and transporting sand. These contracts were then awarded through limited tenders rather than an openly competitive bidding process.
This arrangement, the investigators suspect, was undertaken to restrict competition and enable a select pool of contractors to obtain quarry-mining projects.
A few companies have also been identified in connection with the alleged contractors’ network. They are MRM Ramaiya Enterprises, RS Constructions and K-infra. Four contractors from outside Tamil Nadu have also been linked to the tender-related allegations.
The investigation has also uncovered allegations that sand was extracted beyond the permissible limits specified in approved mining plans. The violations include excavation beyond authorized boundaries, mining beyond permitted depths and continued extraction after the expiry of lease periods.
Drone surveys conducted at the quarry sites reportedly provided evidence of excavation beyond the approved mining areas and depths. A Salem-based firm carried out one such survey, while similar findings were also reported by Terraqua UAV Solutions, a company incubated at Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur).
Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also examined records from excavator companies Kobelco and JCB. According to the findings reported by The Indian Express, records indicated that machinery operated within authorized quarry coordinates and outside them.
The FIR registered alleges that Water Resources Department officials, in association with private contractors, fabricated vouchers and transport permit slips to make the movement of illegally extracted sand appear legitimate.
The estimated financial loss of Rs 1,427.34 crore was calculated following an assessment of four out of the 28 quarry sited under investigation. The four identified locations are Echambadi, Kandaneri, Madhavaperumal Koil and Oruvanthoor.
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According to the reported findings, the investigators estimated that 1,42,73,424 units of sand, equivalent to approximately 4,03,93,790 cubic metres, had been illegally excavated from these four locations.
Apart from Durai Murugan, the FIR names several current and retired government officials, private individuals and corporate entities. The officials named include retired Engineers-in-chief A. Muthaiya and Ramamoorthi, along with other serving and retired engineers associated with the Water Resources Department.
Private individuals S. Ramachandran, P. Karikalan and K. Rethinam has also been identified in the investigation.
[Rh/AR/RS]
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