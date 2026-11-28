JUST MONTHS AFTER Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin called on Tamizhargal (Tamil people) to hoist black flags in protest against the Delimitation Bill, the party has now announced its support for the bill, which will be introduced in Parliament on November 30, 2026. According to the latest reports, the Centre has reportedly incorporated two of the Stalin-led DMK's demands, prompting the party to pass a resolution in support of the revised legislation in Chennai on November 28, 2026.

This shift in stance comes just months after the DMK protested against the Delimitation Bill, which proposed to redraw constituencies according to the figures from the latest Census, potentially increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 seats. At the same time, MK Stalin posted a video on his official X account showing him burning a copy of the Delimitation Bill and wrote, “Let the flames of resistance spread across Tamil Nadu! Let the arrogance of the fascist BJP be brought down!”

Back in April 2026, the government had convened a special parliamentary session during which three bills were introduced: the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2026; the Delimitation Bill, 2026; and the Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The proposed bills also aimed to implement the women's reservation provision, which was passed under the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023.

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Cut to the present, Parliament is all set to convene for a special session of both Houses on November 30, 2026. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was one of the biggest critics of the Delimitation Bill and had earlier raised concerns over its potential impact on southern states, which reportedly have lower populations compared to northern states. Now, the DMK has extended its support to the Delimitation Bill, claiming that the Centre has approved its demands in the revised version of the bill.

DMK to Support Delimitation Bill