AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
JUST MONTHS AFTER Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin called on Tamizhargal (Tamil people) to hoist black flags in protest against the Delimitation Bill, the party has now announced its support for the bill, which will be introduced in Parliament on November 30, 2026. According to the latest reports, the Centre has reportedly incorporated two of the Stalin-led DMK's demands, prompting the party to pass a resolution in support of the revised legislation in Chennai on November 28, 2026.
This shift in stance comes just months after the DMK protested against the Delimitation Bill, which proposed to redraw constituencies according to the figures from the latest Census, potentially increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 seats. At the same time, MK Stalin posted a video on his official X account showing him burning a copy of the Delimitation Bill and wrote, “Let the flames of resistance spread across Tamil Nadu! Let the arrogance of the fascist BJP be brought down!”
Back in April 2026, the government had convened a special parliamentary session during which three bills were introduced: the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2026; the Delimitation Bill, 2026; and the Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The proposed bills also aimed to implement the women's reservation provision, which was passed under the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023.
See Also: Uniform 50% increase in seats, representation freeze till 2051: Cabinet approves revised delimitation bill ahead of Parliament special session
Cut to the present, Parliament is all set to convene for a special session of both Houses on November 30, 2026. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was one of the biggest critics of the Delimitation Bill and had earlier raised concerns over its potential impact on southern states, which reportedly have lower populations compared to northern states. Now, the DMK has extended its support to the Delimitation Bill, claiming that the Centre has approved its demands in the revised version of the bill.
MK Stalin said on Saturday, November 28, 2026, that, “The two key demands we had put forward are now included in the draft Bill. This is a victory for our three-year-long continuous struggle.”
The DMK has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 8 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, which could prove to be a game changer for the Centre, as the bill will require a two-thirds majority to be passed, a threshold it had earlier failed to achieve.
The DMK’s most important demand is that Tamil Nadu’s existing share of Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced. Stalin demanded that Tamil Nadu retain its 7.18% share of seats in the Lok Sabha, along with the existing distribution of parliamentary seats based on the 1971 Census. He further demanded that this arrangement continue for another 25 years.
Quoting India Today, Stalin said, “The DMK stands firm on these two demands and will continue to do so. There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise.” He also shared that Tamil Nadu previously had 42 Lok Sabha seats, which were reduced to 39 following the 1976 Delimitation exercise.
The party further clarified that it is not against delimitation but instead demands a “fair delimitation” that does not negatively affect Tamil Nadu’s representation in Parliament. The bill, which had created political turmoil across the country, was revised by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 27, 2026. The newly revised Constitution Amendment Bill proposes a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states, along with a 25-year freeze on the inter-state distribution of Lok Sabha seats.
See Also: Delimitation Bill EXPLAINED: Union Cabinet releases the draft delimitation bill ahead of the Parliament’s special session. What does the numbers game look like in the house?
MK Stalin was one of the strongest critics of the Delimitation Bill when it was introduced. He had raised concerns over the possibility of increased political influence for northern states through the Delimitation Bill and called on the Tamil people to protest against it. He had earlier said, “If this happens, Tamil Nadu will not remain quiet and watch. I have said that every family will come to the streets and protest.”
As part of his protest, Stalin wore a black shirt and burned a copy of the proposed bill on April 16, 2026. He also hoisted a black flag in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu. The legislation was not passed in April 2026, as it failed to secure a two-thirds majority when it was put to a vote.
[Rh/VS/RS]
Suggested Reading: