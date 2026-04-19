SCs, STs Three Times More Backward Than General Castes—Telangana Caste Survey Highlights Deep Disparities

The Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey 2024, conducted by the Telangana government, has found that Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state are three times more backward than General Castes while Backward Classes (BCs) are 2.7 times more backward.

The findings, published on 15 April 2026, are based on the analysis of an Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG) headed by retired Supreme Court Justice B Sudarshan Reddy.

The survey covered over 3.5 crore people, nearly 97% of the state’s population, across 242 caste groups using 42 indicators, including income, education, occupation, land ownership, and access to infrastructure. At the centre of the analysis is the Composite Backwardness Index (CBI), which assigns scores between 0 and 126 to measure relative backwardness. The state’s average CBI score stands at 81, with higher scores indicating greater deprivation.

The report identifies 135 caste groups with CBI scores above the state average, together accounting for 67% of Telangana’s population. These include 69 BC castes, 41 SC groups, and 25 ST communities. In contrast, all 18 castes in the General category fall below the state average, indicating relatively better socio-economic outcomes.

An estimated 12 lakh individuals chose not to identify with any caste category. This “no caste” group recorded a CBI score of 48, placing it among the least backward segments, with relatively better access to education and services.

The survey underscores that backwardness is not uniform even within broad social categories. While 107 castes were found to be less backward than the state average, disparities persist within SC, ST, and BC groups themselves, reflecting layered inequalities.

Population data shows that Backward Classes form the largest social group in Telangana, followed by SCs, STs, and Other Castes. Together, SCs, STs, and BCs account for over 74% of the population. Among individual communities, the Madiga caste is the largest, followed by Shaik Muslims, Mudiraj, and Lambadi groups.