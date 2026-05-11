Son of BJP Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Named in POCSO Case—Minister Decries ‘False Propaganda’ On Stage with Modi in Telangana

The controversy has rapidly escalated into a political flashpoint in Telangana, particularly because it emerged ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad. Opposition parties, especially the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress, have accused the BJP of attempting to shield the accused because of his political background.

Women protesters gathered outside Petbasheerabad police station demanding Bhageerath’s immediate arrest. Demonstrators carried banners and raised slogans calling for Bandi Sanjay’s resignation from the Union Cabinet. Protesters also questioned why no arrest had been made despite the registration of a POCSO case.

The BRS student wing, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidhyarthi, attempted to lay siege to the Director General of Police’s office in Hyderabad demanding immediate action. Several student leaders were detained during the protest.

BRS leaders alleged that both the BJP and the Congress government in Telangana were protecting the accused. Party working president KT Rama Rao questioned why the survivor’s family allegedly struggled for months before an FIR was registered and criticised the filing of a counter case against a minor girl.

Congress leaders also staged demonstrations demanding strict action. Telangana Mahila Congress president Errabelli Swarna alleged that ordinary citizens are arrested immediately in POCSO cases while action appeared delayed because the accused was the son of a Union Minister.

The BJP, however, has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. Addressing party workers during PM Modi’s public meeting in Hyderabad on 10 May 2026, Bandi Sanjay said he would never do anything that would disgrace the BJP and accused political rivals of targeting his family because they could not challenge him politically.

“We are born from RSS ideology and raised to fight for the nation and dharma,” he said. “We are not afraid of empty threats. Do you think I am someone who gets scared easily?”

“I am not someone who entered politics using my father’s or grandfather’s name,” he added, urging party workers not to believe what he described as “false propaganda”.

The case has also revived scrutiny over Bhageerath’s earlier controversies. In 2023, he was booked in an assault case involving another student at Mahindra University near Hyderabad after videos of alleged campus violence surfaced online.

Meanwhile, political attention has also focused on the timing of the controversy. The allegations surfaced days before Modi’s Telangana visit, during a period when the BJP has been aggressively attempting to expand its political presence in the state.

Police officials said further investigation is underway in both cases and additional action will depend on the collection of evidence, witness examination and forensic findings.