"Civic Sense? RIP??": Top 5 Moments When Indians Embarrassed Themselves Abroad

AS OF 2026, India is the most populous country in the world. With its population crossing 1.4 billion, encountering an Indian in almost any corner of the world has become increasingly likely. However, these encounters are not always met with cheers and applause. With the advent of social media, several videos of Indian tourists abroad have sparked debates about a lack of civic sense and consideration for fellow tourists.

From dancing Garba to spitting paan in the UK, many of the habits commonly associated with Indians have reportedly created a nuisance abroad. While some netizens defended Indian tourists for dancing their hearts out at a Vietnam airport, calling it an expression of their emotions, others argued that Indian tourists often lack proper travel etiquette. Here are five instances when Indian tourists reignited the debate over why they have a bad reputation abroad.