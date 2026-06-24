London Court Orders Nirav Modi: Fugitive Diamond Businessman Has To Pay $10.7 million to Bank of India

For several years, the arrangement was held. But when the massive Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case exploded into public view in early 2018, the financial ecosystem around Modi began to collapse rapidly. Bank of India recalled the loan and served repayment notices on both Firestar Diamond FZE and Modi personally. Neither the company nor Modi responded to these demands.

In February 2018, however, Modi himself acknowledged in an email that the unfolding crisis had severely impacted his business group's ability to meet its financial obligations, a correspondence the court cited as a key piece of evidence in its final ruling.

Nothing Much to Care About Modi’s Defence

During the proceedings, Modi laid out a three-fold legal challenge against the bank's recovery claim. He argued that the personal guarantee was legally unenforceable, that the bank had not served valid repayment notices upon him, and that the bank lacked the right to recall the loan citing a "material adverse change" clause.

Justice Tinkler rejected all three arguments extensively. In his judgment, the court noted that Modi had "not provided any valid defence" to explain why the bank was not entitled to recover the huge amount. The judge confirmed that Bank of India was fully entitled to receive the principal amount of $4.1 million which is approximately ₹38.9 crore, along with accumulated interest, bringing the total liability to over $10.7 million.

Notably, a summary judgment had already been granted in the bank's favour for the principal amount back in March 2024. Tuesday's final ruling resolved the remaining opposing questions, primarily around the interest calculation, settling the matter in the bank's favour in its entirety.