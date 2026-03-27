UK Court Allows Extradition of Nirav Modi—Fugitive Diamond Businessman Soon to be Tried for Infamous Punjab National Bank Scandal

Key Points:
A Court in the UK approved Nirav Modi’s extradition request, favouring the submission of the Indian Government. The UK High Court (King’s Bench Division) accepted Indian assurances of following proper norms and protocols while trying Modi in India.
Nirav Modi is a fugitive Indian born Belgian businessman who committed one of the largest frauds in Indian history- duping approximately ₹13,500 crore in the infamous PNB Bank scandal.
A Former Supreme Court Judge, Justice (retired) Deepak Verma testified for Nirav Modi, arguing that he would be faced to prolonged custodial interrogation by various agencies and be subjected to custodial torture.
The Government of India successfully acquired an extradition request from the UK (United Kingdom) Government for Nirav Modi. A Court in London, on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, dismissed the petition of Nirav Modi, which sought to reconsider India's appeal for extradition. Currently lodged in HM Prison Wandsworth in London, he was arrested by the UK Police on March 19, 2019. He was arrested at India’s behest for masterminding one of the largest banking frauds in Indian history, the ₹13,500-crore (approx.) Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.
While Nirav Modi is set to be extradited soon, upon an order of physical surrender by the UK authorities, his further appeal to the UK Supreme Court has been denied by the UK High Court (King’s Bench Division). The Court, in its proceedings accepted the assurances given by India that he would not be faced to custodial torture, along with three other crucial assurances.
See Also: Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, 2026: PMK Manifesto Promises Free Education, Farm Loan Waiver, and Welfare Boost
India submitted that Modi would be held in Barrack No. 12 at Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, where he would receive required and adequate medical and mental health health treatment from a doctor of his choice. In addition, he would not be interrogated by any investigative agency, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
Along with other firm assurances, the UK Court relied on the mutual trust and bilateral relations with the Indian government to grant a decision in their favour.
However, what is astonishing is that a retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice Deepak Verma told the Court that it was inevitable that the Indian government would subject Modi to prolonged custodial interrogation. Justice (retired) Verma appeared as an expert witness in Modi’s case. In his submission, he informed the UK High Court that he was summoned by the law firm, Boutique Law LLP, that represented Modi’s case.
Testifying before the Court, he countered the list of assurances given by the Indian prosecution, stating that Modi would be subsequently tried by the CBI, ED and various other agencies that have filed money laundering and fraud cases against him. His statements contrasted the stance of the Indian government, possibly giving a leverage to Nirav Modi’s defence.
Modi’s defence also highlighted a previous case of fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, whose extradition request was refused by the same Court. Co-incidentally, Justice (retired) Verma had appeared as an expert witness in that case as well, supporting Bhandari;s defence and countering India’s request for extradition.
See Also: The Enduring Case Of Habib Zahir, A Pakistani Spy Who Helped Catch Former Indian Naval Officer Kulbhushan Jadhav—Where Is He Now?
During his submission, Justice (retired) Verma claimed that India's statutory framework made prolonged interrogation inevitable, despite the government's strict assurances to the contrary.
Ultimately, the UK Court dismissed these claims, trusting India's diplomatic guarantees. This ruling marks a massive victory for authorities in bringing the fugitive diamantaire to justice. Nirav Modi’s imminent return finally paves the way for accountability in this notorious financial crime.
(Rh)
Suggested Reading: