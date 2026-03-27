UK Court Allows Extradition of Nirav Modi—Fugitive Diamond Businessman Soon to be Tried for Infamous Punjab National Bank Scandal

India submitted that Modi would be held in Barrack No. 12 at Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, where he would receive required and adequate medical and mental health health treatment from a doctor of his choice. In addition, he would not be interrogated by any investigative agency, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Along with other firm assurances, the UK Court relied on the mutual trust and bilateral relations with the Indian government to grant a decision in their favour.

Former Supreme Court Judge Testifies For The Defence

However, what is astonishing is that a retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice Deepak Verma told the Court that it was inevitable that the Indian government would subject Modi to prolonged custodial interrogation. Justice (retired) Verma appeared as an expert witness in Modi’s case. In his submission, he informed the UK High Court that he was summoned by the law firm, Boutique Law LLP, that represented Modi’s case.

Testifying before the Court, he countered the list of assurances given by the Indian prosecution, stating that Modi would be subsequently tried by the CBI, ED and various other agencies that have filed money laundering and fraud cases against him. His statements contrasted the stance of the Indian government, possibly giving a leverage to Nirav Modi’s defence.

Modi’s defence also highlighted a previous case of fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, whose extradition request was refused by the same Court. Co-incidentally, Justice (retired) Verma had appeared as an expert witness in that case as well, supporting Bhandari;s defence and countering India’s request for extradition.

See Also: The Enduring Case Of Habib Zahir, A Pakistani Spy Who Helped Catch Former Indian Naval Officer Kulbhushan Jadhav—Where Is He Now?