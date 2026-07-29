TATA STEEL UK, a part of parent company Tata Steel that comes under Indian conglomerate Tata Group founded by Jamsetji Tata, has reportedly warned the UK government that importing cheaper steel from India, Vietnam and China will have a drastic effect on the domestic market.

According to media reports, UK-based steel suppliers have raised concerns regarding the newly introduced tariff quotas, which allow cheaper imports of certain steel products from other countries, and have claimed that the UK steel industry could become "unsustainable” and can even threaten the British job market.

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As per a BBC report dated July 14, 2026, the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the UK and India signed on July 24, 2025 seeks to either reduce or completely remove tariffs on Indian exports to the UK. The FTA between the world's fifth and sixth largest economies also aims to reduce tariffs on 90% of UK exports to India. With the UK-India FTA now in effect, Tata Steel UK has warned that if imports of cheaper steel products into the domestic market surpass a certain limit, importers may have to pay an additional tax of up to 50%.

As per a report by The Telegraph, the new rules reportedly allow certain countries to export significantly more steel to the UK compared to the past. The report further cited examples of countries such as Vietnam and India, which are now able to export much more than their previous limits. Vietnam's export quota for metallic-coated galvanised steel to the UK has increased from 51,000 tonnes to 174,000 tonnes. Similarly, India's export limit, which was previously 98,000 tonnes per year, has now increased significantly to 125,000 tonnes per year.

About Tata Steel UK

Tata Steel UK aims to “build the leading UK steel business that is sustainable in every sense,” as per its official website. Headquartered in London, England, the steelmaking company is reportedly shocked by the latest FTA between the UK and Asian countries, including Vietnam, China, and India. The steelmaking company was previously known as Corus group plc which was later on acquired by the Tata group, India’s largest conglomerate in 2007. The Tata group was established in 1868 by Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

The Telegraph has reported that Tata Steel UK currently produces 600,000 tonnes of galvanised steel a year. Following the FTA signed between the nations, India and Vietnam can now export tariff-free galvanised steel to the UK. Combining their exports would be equal to half of the country’s steel production.

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A Tata Steel spokesperson shared their views on the matter with The Telegraph, stating that the UK could become a “dumping ground” for other markets in this case. Reflecting on the issue, the spokesperson said, “The UK has had to adopt a similar approach, as without such measures the UK would have become a dumping ground for cheap imports diverted from other markets, with the likely consequence of domestic steelmaking becoming unviable.”

They further added that the country requires “fairly traded imports and domestic production” in the current scenario; otherwise, the UK's manufacturing base could eventually be exposed to significant risks. Another concern raised is that Vietnam is allegedly rerouting steel from China into the UK market, according to an industry insider quoted by The Telegraph.

The British government had referred to the FTA as its “most economically significant” trade agreement since leaving the European Union in 2020. The historic trade deal between the UK and India came into force on July 15, 2026.

(Edited by Ritik Singh)

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