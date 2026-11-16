Lalit Modi becomes UK citizen as India seeks his extradition: Will this new status become a hurdle in the deportation of the former IPL commissioner?

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
LALIT MODI, widely regarded as the mastermind behind the Indian Premier League (IPL), has officially acquired citizenship of the United Kingdom. The former commissioner of one of the biggest sports leagues announced on X on November 14, 2026 the news of his new citizenship, which he acquired two months ago. He wrote, “On 15 September 2026, surrounded by family and friends, I celebrated my British citizenship at a ceremony that will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Modi has been living in the UK since 2010 after being ousted and suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over financial irregularities in the T20 tournament’s administration. In his X post, the former BCCI vice president said that the ceremony took place in the Town Hall in London, “a very special and personal milestone” that he shared during his recent address at Oxford Union. He wrote that the United Kingdom has been his home for many years and it was a “proud moment” for him to start this new chapter surrounded by his family and friends.
In 2015, a Mumbai special court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him after he failed to respond to various summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Money Laundering case. He has been often called a fugitive by the Indian media for this reason.
This is not the first time Modi has acquired a foreign citizenship. In March 2025, he got the citizenship of Vanuatu, a pacific island nation, and applied to surrender his Indian passport. Since India doesn’t allow Dual citizenship, it made Modi’s passport redundant the moment he became a citizen of another country. Now, the question is whether Modi getting the tag of a UK citizen could become another headache for the Indian authorities in order to achieve his extradition.
The India-UK extradition treaty dates back to 1992, defining the laws and procedures to be followed for bringing individuals accused or convicted of offenses in one country back from the other. Since then, India has successfully extradited two people from the UK — Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, an accused in the 2002 Gujarat riots, and Sanjeev Chawla, an accused in the 2000 international cricket match-fixing scandal.
The most relevant section of the treaty, in the case of Lalit Modi, is Article 4, which explicitly states that the treaty does not prevent either country from extraditing its nationals on the request of the other. Therefore, Lalit Modi’s newly acquired UK citizenship doesn’t provide him blanket protection from extradition.
However, it does change the route through which the Indian authorities will have to seek the legal procedure as Modi can no longer be treated under the immigration-based deportation. India will have to provide supporting evidence, arrest warrants and other relevant documents, after which the UK government will check whether there is any basis in the case to approve Modi’s deportation back to India.
India has been seeking extradition of Lalit Modi since more than a decade. In 2012, the government reached out to the UK authorities for the same, but the latter cited the country's immigration laws to deny the request. The UK government also suggested India to seek an international judicial route to expedite the process fairly.
In 2017, India’s request to issue a Red Notice to Modi was rejected by Interpol, citing insufficient judicial documents like the formal chargesheet at that stage of the investigation. A Red Notice is an international request to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person pending extradition.
After Modi broke the news of getting UK citizenship on X, he told The Times of India that he is not aware of any pending cases and extradition requests against him. In the exclusive interview, he also confirmed that he currently holds both Vanuatu and UK passports.
During the third edition of the IPL in 2010, serious allegations against its then commissioner, Lalit Modi, started to first emerge in the middle of the tournament. Initially, the major controversy erupted in April 2010 over the ownership structure of the Kochi IPL franchise. The BCCI further accused Modi of financial irregularities, manipulation of franchise bidding, and misconduct in the tournament’s administration.
The board suspended Modi at the conclusion of the 2010 edition of IPL and launched an internal investigation against him. However, the former BCCI vice president escaped the country and settled in the UK, where he has continued to live ever since.
In 2013, a BCCI disciplinary committee found him guilty on eight counts related to financial irregularity, bid-rigging and administrative misconduct during his tenure as the IPL commissioner. Modi has repeatedly claimed that the cricket board’s investigation was biased against him, not giving him time to submit his defence.
On the basis of a complaint filed by the BCCI, the Chennai Police registered an FIR against Modi in 2010, leading to an investigation by the ED. The investigators alleged that there were financial irregularities, cheating, and manipulation involved while awarding the broadcasting rights for IPL in Singapore, including alleged kickbacks.
Since the start of its investigation, the ED has issued multiple summons to Modi for questioning. However, after failing to respond to the requests, a PMLA court in Mumbai filed a non-bailable arrest warrant against him in 2015.
India has been seeking the extradition of Lalit Modi through legal channels but the matter still remains pending. On the other hand, the former BCCI member maintains that the investigation against him is politically motivated and there is threat to his life if he returns to India. Now, the acquisition of the UK citizenship would require a change of approach from the Indian authorities, potentially extending the case further.
[OG/HP]
Suggested Reading: