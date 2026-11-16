Lalit Modi becomes UK citizen as India seeks his extradition: Will this new status become a hurdle in the deportation of the former IPL commissioner?

Modi has been living in the UK since 2010 after being ousted and suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over financial irregularities in the T20 tournament’s administration. In his X post, the former BCCI vice president said that the ceremony took place in the Town Hall in London, “a very special and personal milestone” that he shared during his recent address at Oxford Union. He wrote that the United Kingdom has been his home for many years and it was a “proud moment” for him to start this new chapter surrounded by his family and friends.

In 2015, a Mumbai special court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him after he failed to respond to various summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Money Laundering case. He has been often called a fugitive by the Indian media for this reason.

This is not the first time Modi has acquired a foreign citizenship. In March 2025, he got the citizenship of Vanuatu, a pacific island nation, and applied to surrender his Indian passport. Since India doesn’t allow Dual citizenship, it made Modi’s passport redundant the moment he became a citizen of another country. Now, the question is whether Modi getting the tag of a UK citizen could become another headache for the Indian authorities in order to achieve his extradition.