Union Budget 2026: From Cheaper Medicines and Travel to Costlier Tobacco and Market Trades With Tax, Customs and TCS Revision: What Got Cheaper and What Got Expensive?

Duty-free import benefits would be allocated to shoe upper exports along with fully exempting basic custom duty (BCD) from energy transition equipment, solar glass ingredients, capital goods for critical minerals and battery energy storage. The aviation sector would also be subjected to lower operational costs as the components and parts used in the maintenance and repair of civilian aircraft have also been exempted from BCD which would result in a boost to exports and manufacturing.

The budget showcased remarkable relief to healthcare by exempting basic customs duty on drugs used in the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. Duty exemption has also been granted to the goods used in nuclear power projects and the fish caught by Indian fishermen.

Consumers would also be getting cheaper as the basic customs duty on microwave ovens and all dutiable personal-use imports has been reduced from 20 per cent to 10 per cent. The government is promoting cleaner fuel adoption by exempting bio-gas blended compressed natural gas (CNG) from central excise duty.

Makhana and roasted nuts also saw a sharp decrease in import duties from 150 percent to 30 percent along with duty reductions on almonds and walnuts, providing relief to the agriculture and food sector. The seeds and spores used for sowing would also be subjected to a reduced 15 percent BCD, which was earlier at 30 percent. In addition, turkey meat and feed for prawns and shrimp also saw reduced duties.

Minerals crucial for manufacturing and clean energy transition along with key industrial inputs got cheaper with duties being reduced on natural graphite, quartz, coal, lignite and peat. Similarly, duties were completely exempted from natural sand, silicon, rare-earth metals and strontium sulphate.