Union Budget 2026-27: Overview and Key Highlights

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on 1 February 2026, announced the Union Budget 2026-27, which aims to position India for long-term growth while navigating global uncertainty and domestic structural transitions.

The Budget is presented against what the FM describes as a period of “heightened uncertainty and disruption” in the global environment, marked by trade fragmentation, supply chain disruptions, and rapid technological change. The government’s stated response is to combine fiscal prudence with a strong thrust on public investment and structural reform. This is framed as a continuation of a 10-year trajectory of “stability, fiscal discipline, sustained growth and moderate inflation.”

The Budget is structured around three “kartavyas” or duties: First, to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity, competitiveness, and resilience to global volatility; Second, to fulfil aspirations and build the capacity of people, especially youth, to participate in India’s growth; Third, to ensure that every family, community, region, and sector has access to resources and opportunities for meaningful participation.

This framework links macroeconomic policy with sectoral interventions. Growth is tied to manufacturing scale-up, infrastructure, and financial reforms. Aspirations are addressed through health, education, skilling, and services. Inclusion is operationalised through targeted schemes for farmers, disabled people, vulnerable populations, and a special focus on the North-East and “Purvodaya” States – Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.