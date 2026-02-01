Sector-wise Estimated Budget Allocation in Union Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her Union Budget 2026 speech after outlining several initiatives and proposals across different sectors. After her address, Parliament was adjourned till February 2, 2026 for detailed discussion on the Budget. Her speech lasted 1 hour and 24 minutes, making it her ninth consecutive Budget speech under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, this was the first time in India’s fiscal history that the Union Budget was presented on a Sunday, on February 1, 2026.

During her speech, Sitharaman highlighted various development plans and policy proposals aimed at strengthening the Indian economy. According to the Economic Survey 2026, presented on January 28, 2026, India’s economy is projected to grow 7.4% in FY26 and 6.8% to 7.2% in FY27. This growth reflects continued infrastructure expansion, supply-side reforms, and increasing productive capacity. It is also supported by regulatory reforms, a strong economic base, and rising private sector investment.