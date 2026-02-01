Sector-wise Estimated Budget Allocation in Union Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded her Union Budget 2026 speech after outlining several initiatives and proposals across different sectors. After her address, Parliament was adjourned till February 2, 2026 for detailed discussion on the Budget. Her speech lasted 1 hour and 24 minutes, making it her ninth consecutive Budget speech under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, this was the first time in India’s fiscal history that the Union Budget was presented on a Sunday, on February 1, 2026.
During her speech, Sitharaman highlighted various development plans and policy proposals aimed at strengthening the Indian economy. According to the Economic Survey 2026, presented on January 28, 2026, India’s economy is projected to grow 7.4% in FY26 and 6.8% to 7.2% in FY27. This growth reflects continued infrastructure expansion, supply-side reforms, and increasing productive capacity. It is also supported by regulatory reforms, a strong economic base, and rising private sector investment.
After the Union Cabinet approved the Budget, Finance Minister Sitharaman addressed the Lok Sabha. She first presented the Sixteenth Finance Commission’s report for 2026–2031 and then delivered her Budget speech. The Union Budget 2026-27 was prepared at Kartavya Bhawan and is based on three main ‘kartavyas’ (duties):
To boost and maintain economic growth by improving productivity, competitiveness, and resilience against global challenges.
To fulfil people’s aspirations by strengthening their skills and making them active partners in national development.
To ensure inclusive growth under the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, so that all sections of society benefit equally.
The Budget has outlined sector-wise allocation for the financial year 2026–27, reflecting the government’s spending priorities across key areas of development and governance.
The estimated allocations are as follows (in Rs. crore):
The Budget also announced important allocations for several key government schemes. The Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM SETU) received Rs. 6,141 crore, while Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 was allocated Rs. 23,100 crore. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme received Rs. 63,500 crore, and the Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 was allocated Rs. 900 crore.
In addition, PM One Nation One Subscription (PMONOS) received Rs. 2,200 crore, and Rs. 1,091 crore was allocated for the Control of Pollution programme. Several other schemes have also been funded under the Budget, reflecting the focus on economic growth, social welfare, and sustainable development.
