Union Budget 2026 Brings Major Relief for Overseas Students and Travelers as TCS on Foreign Education, Healthcare and Tour Payments Slashes to 2%

Boost for Overseas Education Aspirants

The move is expected to benefit students planning to study abroad. It has been described as “progressive” by Gagan Malhotra, COO of BookMyForex.com, who said it would ease the financial pressure on families funding overseas education and medical treatment.

Education-related outward remittances have shown fluctuations, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. Overseas education remittances fell by nearly 26% from October and more than 54% from September 2025, declining to $120.94 million in November 2025.

Meanwhile, education loans have been on the rise. Government data shows that public sector banks disbursed nearly ₹13,000 crore more in education loans in FY 2023–24 compared to FY 2019–20, indicating sustained interest in higher education abroad. The lower TCS rate is expected to significantly reduce upfront cash outflow once remittance thresholds are crossed, especially as countries such as Germany mandate maintaining a blocked account of over ₹12 lakh for students.

What Is TCS?

Tax Collected at Source (TCS) is collected by banks or authorised dealers at the time of remittance under LRS, depending on the purpose of the transfer. While TCS increases the immediate cost of foreign payments, it is not an additional tax. The amount collected can be adjusted against the individual’s final income tax liability or claimed as a refund while filing returns.

Under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, Indian residents can remit up to USD 250,000 per financial year for permitted purposes, including education, medical treatment, travel, gifts and investments abroad. With the lowering of TCS rates for education, healthcare and overseas tour packages, students, families and travelers are expected to see improved liquidity and reduced financial strain while planning foreign expenses.