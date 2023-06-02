Allahabad HC: Changing name is fundamental right

Thereafter, he applied for a change of his name from Shahnawaz to Md. Sameer Rao to the Board in 2020.



The said application was declined by the impugned order (order under challenge) dated December 24, 2020.

It was the primary stand of the education board that relevant regulations contemplate that an application for change of name has to be filed within three years from when the candidate appeared in the examination.



However, in the instant case, the application was made seven years and five months after the petitioner appeared for the High School and Intermediate examinations respectively.



The court did not accept the stand of the board and said, "The restrictions contained in regulation are disproportionate and in nature of prohibitions and fail the test of reasonable restrictions on fundamental rights under Article 19(1)(a) and Article 21 and Article 14 of the Constitution of India. The restrictions in the said regulation are arbitrary and infringe the fundamental right to choose and change own name."



At the outset, the court opined that the human name is an inalienable part of an individual life.