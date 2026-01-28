UP GST Officer Prashant Kumar Singh Resigns After Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Remarks Against PM Modi and UP CM Yogi; Brother Vishwajeet Singh Levels Fake Disability Certificate Allegations

Why Did Prashant Kumar Singh Resign?

Addressing the media on January 27, 2026, Prashant Singh says that he was deeply hurt by the comments made against UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi. He said that the remarks by the Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya were baseless, and he was quite disturbed over the past two days. Saying that since he draws his salary from the government, he felt that it was his duty to resign over the leaders’ insults.

Speaking further, he also said that he tendered his resignation directly to UP Governor Anandiben Patel, and once his resignation is accepted, he will take up social work using his own personal resources. While addressing the media, he also broke down while talking to his wife over the phone, saying that he was deeply troubled by the event.

Allegations Of Fake Disability Certificate

Vishwajeet Singh, Prashant Kumar Singh’s brother however, has a different story to say. In a letter (December 19, 2025) to the Director General of State Medical Board (Lucknow), Health Department, Uttar Pradesh, Vishwajeet Singh said that Prashant Kumar Singh used a fake disability certificate to take the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exams. Vishwajeet Singh complained that on August 16, 2021, he had officially complained about inspection of Prashant Singh’s disability certificate. Following his complaints, an enquiry committee was set up to probe the incident.

Vishwajeet Singh complained to the Chief Medical Officer, Mau, UP, who after taking cognizance of the matter, directed the complaint to the appropriate authorities.

Vishwajeet further said that the committee set enquiry dates on September 28, 2021 and October 7, 2021. Prashant Singh was not present on both the dates. Following his absence from the investigation, Vishwajeet Singh complained against him on October 13, 2025, asking for another enquiry, and a judicial probe as well, which was officially then notified on November 28, 2025. It is also to be noted that Vishwajeet Singh also made a similar complaint against Jaya Singh in the same letters mentioned previously.

Prashant Singh, Vishwajeet Singh and Jaya Singh are siblings. Their father’s name is Tripurari Singh, as mentioned in the letter. Decisions from the UP State Medical Board Director General are yet to be made.

See Also: Provisions Promote Discrimination Against General Classes: Supreme Court Agrees to List Plea Against UGC Equity Regulations