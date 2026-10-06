“Kansh, Ravaan, Aurangzeb Se Bhi Bura..”: Elderly Agra Couple Alleges Son Sold Their House and Forced Them Out; Video Goes Viral

A VIRAL VIDEO OF AN ELDERLY COUPLE from Agra has been making rounds on social media platforms for the past few weeks, where they allege their adopted son and daughter-in-law sold the roof over their heads and forced them out in January 2022. The video—as circulated—is a desperate cry for help by the elderly couple, who claim that they have been trying to bring this matter into public attention since 2022, and have posted 1000 videos since then.

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The video reportedly shows Ram Bilas Katara, aged 70, and Usha Katara, aged 60—who adopted a son to support them at old age. The video has captured the sympathy of netizens alike, and people expressed their support and solidarity to the couple.

What did the Viral Video Claim?

According to the viral video, the elderly couple has made 1000’s of videos since 2022 asking for help from the authorities. On January 4, 2022, their son and daughter-in-law allegedly threw them out of the house, and they have been living under immense hardships since then. “Our son and daughter-in-law forced us out of the house. It’s been five years, and there is no one to hear our plea.”