“Kansh, Ravaan, Aurangzeb Se Bhi Bura..”: Elderly Agra Couple Alleges Son Sold Their House and Forced Them Out; Video Goes Viral

A VIRAL VIDEO OF AN ELDERLY COUPLE from Agra has been making rounds on social media platforms for the past few weeks, where they allege their adopted son and daughter-in-law sold the roof over their heads and forced them out in January 2022. The video—as circulated—is a desperate cry for help by the elderly couple, who claim that they have been trying to bring this matter into public attention since 2022, and have posted 1000 videos since then.
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The video reportedly shows Ram Bilas Katara, aged 70, and Usha Katara, aged 60—who adopted a son to support them at old age. The video has captured the sympathy of netizens alike, and people expressed their support and solidarity to the couple.
According to the viral video, the elderly couple has made 1000’s of videos since 2022 asking for help from the authorities. On January 4, 2022, their son and daughter-in-law allegedly threw them out of the house, and they have been living under immense hardships since then. “Our son and daughter-in-law forced us out of the house. It’s been five years, and there is no one to hear our plea.”
The elderly couple also detailed the financial aspect of their situation. They alleged in the viral video that their son and daughter-in-law sold their house at Rs 46 lakh, which they had constructed using their hard-earned money. According to the viral video, the couple spent approximately Rs 75 lakh on the construction.
Alongside their struggles, the couple also stated that they had repeatedly appealed to the local authorities, public officials, and the government. But did not receive any fruitful response from their end. “Uttar Pradesh’s Malapura village and its local police authorities hasn’t responded to our appeals,” the man in the video said.
According to the police, there is another angle to the story which involves the issues of ownership and division of a family house/property, and is currently pending before a court, reported Times of India. The ownership dispute, as of now, remains before the court.
With the video getting widely circulated across social media platforms, the Agra police issued an official statement in this matter. The Police Commissionerate of Agra in the statement mentioned that the inquiry by the Malpura Police Station found that the case involves property ownership and partition.
The statement also mentioned that the elderly couple had approached the police with a complaint against their elder son and daughter-in-law over the issue of sharing property.
However, what is crucial to note from the statement is that, the house under dispute, is officially registered under the daughter-in-law’s name, and is currently under the consideration of the court in relation to the appeals for partition.
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The Statement further noted the elderly couple’s current living situation. They are living in a rented house with their younger son.
This is, however, not the first time the elderly couple has come to public attention. The police had visited the couple earlier—after one of their videos went viral—to hear their side of the dispute. However, as clarified by the police officials, the case is currently under the supervision of the court, and its outcome will depend upon the legal proceedings thereof.
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