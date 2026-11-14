Man never debited Rs70 lakh money out of his job account even when he died of TB

WHAT’S THE USE of Rs. 70 lakh if you could not use it when you are sick and in dire need of it. You have been diagnosed with the final stage Tuberculosis and now your lifetime savings are your last hope but what if one still doesn’t use the money just because he doesn’t like it to be subsided.

Dheeraj Kumar, a sweeper who was working in the Leprosy Department of Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to Tuberculosis in 2022, never debited a single piece of money from his account even in his last moments. His father Suresh Chandra was also working as a sweeper in the same department until his death in 2012. Then his son, Dheeraj got a job in his place and continued to not fetch any amount of money from his job credit for next 10 years.

Even the bank officials were also in trouble and frustrated with his unusual habit of not debiting the money from his account. They requested Dheeraj to take money out of the account but he used to make his both ends meet by begging people and in a grave emergency depended upon the pension income of his mother.