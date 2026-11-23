A HIGH-PROFILE MEETING between the leaders of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) took place on Monday, November 23, 2026, at around 12 p.m. in Delhi. According to media reports, the first day of the two-day talks ended in just 15 minutes, with leaders from both parties set to meet again on Tuesday, November 24.

The meeting comes amid the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between the two parties as part of the alliance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections. Earlier, it was reported that Congress is seeking 100+ seats in the state, with SP President Akhilesh Yadav confirming the number to be 181.

This is the first formal meeting between the parties, reportedly happening at the residence of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari in Delhi. Four leaders from each party will take part in the talks that will span over two days. The Congress leaders include UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhana Mishra, working state president Imran Masood, and legislative party leader Virendra Chaudhary. On the other hand, the SP leaders reportedly taking part in the meeting will include party general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, state president Shyamlal Pal, and MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Hasan.

According to NDTV sources, the final decision on seat distribution will not be taken today. The main agenda of the meeting is to discuss Congress’s stance on the number of seats it seeks to contest and its calculations behind the demand.