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A HIGH-PROFILE MEETING between the leaders of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) took place on Monday, November 23, 2026, at around 12 p.m. in Delhi. According to media reports, the first day of the two-day talks ended in just 15 minutes, with leaders from both parties set to meet again on Tuesday, November 24.
The meeting comes amid the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between the two parties as part of the alliance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections. Earlier, it was reported that Congress is seeking 100+ seats in the state, with SP President Akhilesh Yadav confirming the number to be 181.
This is the first formal meeting between the parties, reportedly happening at the residence of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari in Delhi. Four leaders from each party will take part in the talks that will span over two days. The Congress leaders include UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhana Mishra, working state president Imran Masood, and legislative party leader Virendra Chaudhary. On the other hand, the SP leaders reportedly taking part in the meeting will include party general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, state president Shyamlal Pal, and MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Hasan.
According to NDTV sources, the final decision on seat distribution will not be taken today. The main agenda of the meeting is to discuss Congress’s stance on the number of seats it seeks to contest and its calculations behind the demand.
On the first day of a planned multi-day meeting, the alliance members reportedly ended the talks after 15 minutes. While talking to the media, Samajwadi Party has given no concrete details about the meeting, reiterating that the only agenda behind such talks is to determine the winning probability of candidates.
UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam told the media that leaders from both parties met in a very positive environment, with seat-sharing discussions to be completed in the next two to three days. He said, “There will be another meeting tomorrow. Today's meeting took place in a very positive and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed to contest the election together, and we will reach an amicable settlement.”
The Samajwady party is seeking to determine what Congress’s calculation and strategy is behind the seats it is demanding. The media sources say that after the talks conclude, the Samajwadi Party will have internal discussions about the Congress’s demand and the points of agreement between the alliance members. The leaders will meet again tomorrow.
According to the latest reports, the Congress party is seeking 55-60 “A-grade” constituencies as part of its seat distribution in Uttar Pradesh. NDTV sources claim that the national party is expecting SP to offer 40-45 seats where BJP has a strong hold. Thus, the Congress is seeking to contest around 60 constituencies where the alliance is likely to win.
Congress is taking its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the basis for the demand. The “A-grade” constituencies will likely be chosen from the areas where the party won or trailed by only a narrow margin in 2024.
In the 2017 assembly elections, Congress contested 114 constituencies as part of its alliance with SP. However, the Rahul Gandhi-led party only managed to win seven seats. Congress had a relatively better performance in the 2024 general elections as part of the INDIA bloc. It won six out of the 17 seats it contested.
While talking to NDTV, a Congress leader, part of the seat-sharing negotiations, claimed that the demand is about the party’s potential for victory along with the number of seats. The party wants the seats that are practically winnable, as well as respectable. It believes it can win constituencies with non-Yadav and non-Muslim voters, specifically attracting Dalits, Brahmins and “extremely backward” castes.
Earlier reports claim that the Samajwadi Party has sent Congress a list of 55 constituencies it can contest. However, the latter had sent out a demand for 181 seats, as confirmed by SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Both parties maintain that there is no hostility between the alliance members and the negotiations are going cordially. The meeting is seen as a positive step to resolve the impasse.
[Rh/HP]
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