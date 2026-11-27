While unveiling the manifesto, the party promised to set the agenda of employment in its first cabinet meeting. They would approve the filling of 10 lakh vacant government posts in the state, alongside creating an annual recruitment calendar to ensure that government vacancies and examinations are conducted within a fixed period.

Recruitment processes would also undergo certain changes. A single-stage examination would be completed within three months, and those with multiple stages would be finished within six months.

Additionally, in order to target the base of rural enterprising youth, it has also promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for individuals seeking to establish self-employment ventures.

See Also: Trouble in INDIA bloc? Congress’s 100+ demand rejected, SP offers 26 “winnable” seats in Uttar Pradesh

If we look critically, the employment aspect of the manifesto directly hits at the pool of educated-unemployed youth in the state. The news of recruitment delays, improper conduct of examinations, delays in publication of results, and the increasing vacant posts are some of the key constraints facing the youth. Therefore, by proposing a time-bound mechanism and an opportunity to pursue enterprising ventures, the SP is looking to gather the mandate of the youth in the state.

Farmer’s loan waiver and MSP guarantee

Farmers’ welfare is another major component of the manifesto. The party has promised an immediate waiver of agricultural loans and a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 23 crops and milk.

Additionally, for sugarcane farmers, the manifesto has announced a Rs 15,000-crore corpus fund to ensure that outstanding payments are cleared within 24 hours.

Finally, it also entails free electricity for agricultural irrigation and up to 300 units of free electricity for rural domestic consumers, and an allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for rural infrastructure development.

Social justice, caste census and PDA mobilization

It is clear that the most important strategy of the SP in the 2027 polls is its mobilization of the PDA — the Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak mobilization.

Following suit, it has promised to take on one of the most contentious and significant policy proposals — the caste census. Although the Central government has begun its work on furnishing the official census — which did not take place in 2021 — there have been various demands concerning the aspects of caste, reservation and affirmative action, which the opposition parties argue, have not been adequately addressed by the union government.

See Also: Owaisi-Azad Alliance announced for 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections: Chandrashekhar Azad named Chief Minister candidate of the new ‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha’

One of the most significant proposals is 50% reservation for Dalits and PDA communities in government contracts up to Rs 50 crore. Secondly, it promised the establishment of a Dalit Development Council under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

Along with that, the manifesto also proposed to allot 20% of the state budget for development and welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Education

The story of failing school infrastructure and closing down of government schools, particularly the primary schools, have been witnessed in the states across India. In that light, SP sought to highlight its stance in this field. SP promised to reopen 26,000 primary schools that it claims to have closed by the BJP government.