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SAMAJWADI PARTY, led by Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday, November 26, released its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, reiterating the questions of employment, social justice, farmers’ welfare and economic security at the centre of its electoral agenda.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) manifesto, titled Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pran Patra – Jan-Man Ka Manifesto 2027,was unveiled on Constitution Day in Lucknow. The document places the party’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) mobilization — comprising the backward classes, Dalits and minorities — at the centre of its proposed welfare and development promises.
The manifesto is released at a very critical juncture — as the electoral mobilization in Uttar Pradesh has gone up the roof in the last few weeks — with the BJP carrying out ground-level outreach and the opposition SP-Congress trying to forge a seat-sharing arrangement.
Adding to that is SP’s attempt to make a statement by releasing their manifesto on the Constitution Day — a commitment to the constitutional values, while building on its objective to mobilize the PDA arrangement.
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The Manifesto is an interesting one, with a bunch of welfare policies that build upon what one would claim to be bent towards affirmative action — which is nothing unique, as every political party sprinkles a pinch of welfare and development promises before the elections.
Among its major promises, the party has pledged 25 lakh government jobs over five years, a monthly unemployment allowance for graduates until they secure employment, annual financial assistance of Rs 40,000 for women, and an immediate farm loan waiver. These form a part of the generic-policy package unveiled by almost every political party.
The interesting ones, however, are the proposals for a caste census, 50% reservation for Dalits and PDA communities in government contracts worth up to Rs 50 crore, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the reopening of 26,000 primary schools.
Let us take a look at some of the key proposals set forth in the Manifesto.
Employment is one of the principal themes of the manifesto, with the promise of 25 lakh government jobs over the next five years, if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.
Alongside this, the party also pledged to generate another two to three crore employment opportunities in other sectors during the same period, and a Rs 5,000 financial assistance scheme for unemployed graduates.
While unveiling the manifesto, the party promised to set the agenda of employment in its first cabinet meeting. They would approve the filling of 10 lakh vacant government posts in the state, alongside creating an annual recruitment calendar to ensure that government vacancies and examinations are conducted within a fixed period.
Recruitment processes would also undergo certain changes. A single-stage examination would be completed within three months, and those with multiple stages would be finished within six months.
Additionally, in order to target the base of rural enterprising youth, it has also promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for individuals seeking to establish self-employment ventures.
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If we look critically, the employment aspect of the manifesto directly hits at the pool of educated-unemployed youth in the state. The news of recruitment delays, improper conduct of examinations, delays in publication of results, and the increasing vacant posts are some of the key constraints facing the youth. Therefore, by proposing a time-bound mechanism and an opportunity to pursue enterprising ventures, the SP is looking to gather the mandate of the youth in the state.
Farmers’ welfare is another major component of the manifesto. The party has promised an immediate waiver of agricultural loans and a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 23 crops and milk.
Additionally, for sugarcane farmers, the manifesto has announced a Rs 15,000-crore corpus fund to ensure that outstanding payments are cleared within 24 hours.
Finally, it also entails free electricity for agricultural irrigation and up to 300 units of free electricity for rural domestic consumers, and an allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for rural infrastructure development.
It is clear that the most important strategy of the SP in the 2027 polls is its mobilization of the PDA — the Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak mobilization.
Following suit, it has promised to take on one of the most contentious and significant policy proposals — the caste census. Although the Central government has begun its work on furnishing the official census — which did not take place in 2021 — there have been various demands concerning the aspects of caste, reservation and affirmative action, which the opposition parties argue, have not been adequately addressed by the union government.
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One of the most significant proposals is 50% reservation for Dalits and PDA communities in government contracts up to Rs 50 crore. Secondly, it promised the establishment of a Dalit Development Council under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.
Along with that, the manifesto also proposed to allot 20% of the state budget for development and welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
The story of failing school infrastructure and closing down of government schools, particularly the primary schools, have been witnessed in the states across India. In that light, SP sought to highlight its stance in this field. SP promised to reopen 26,000 primary schools that it claims to have closed by the BJP government.
It proposes a new state education policy, revival of the free laptop distribution scheme for class 12 students, Wi-Fi facilities in primary and secondary schools, and allocating 6% of the state’s Gross Domestic Product towards education. This follows the observations of the Kothari Commission, which recommended spending 6% of the country’s GDP on education.
SP has proposed the establishment of Samajwadi Canteens across Uttar Pradesh, where meals would be available for Rs 5, especially for the women, poor and PDA communities.
Additionally, it was also noted that a pension and financial assistance would be provided to the elderly women and artisans; an annual amount of Rs 40,000.
Therefore, in all, the manifesto sets a few things straight: Mobilizing the youth and the marginalized sections of the society across rural and urban areas; building a support base among the Dalits, backward castes and minorities; and portraying its image of pursuing socialist-development policies at the national level.
[OG/AR]
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