Israel Widens Scope Of Attacks, Hits Northern Iran, While Energy Sites Burn In Gulf Region

According to Israeli media, Israeli warplanes were attacking Iranian naval vessels at the port city of Bandar Anzali on the Caspian Sea coast.

The reports could not immediately be verified and there was no information about the effects of the strikes.

The word of the strikes in the north comes as the Iran war continues to spill over with violence to other areas of the region, with Tehran targeting US allies, especially the Gulf Arab states.

Iran Hits Energy Sites, Threatens More

Iran threatened to attack energy facilities throughout the region after saying its massive South Pars gas field was hit on March 18 in the first reported strike on the country's Gulf infrastructure since the US-Israeli bombing campaign began.

Israeli media reported the attack was carried out by Israel with US consent, but US President Donald Trump later said on Truth Social that Washington did not know about the attack in advance, saying Israel had "violently lashed out" at the key energy site.

In retaliation, Iran issued an evacuation warning for several oil facilities across Saudi ‌Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and ⁠Qatar, saying ‌they would be targeted by strikes "in the coming hours."

Almost immediately, Qatar reported a fire at its main gas hub, Ras Laffan, after an alleged Iranian missile attack, with emergency crews deployed to contain the blaze and state giant QatarEnergy reporting "extensive damage."

Hours later in the morning of March 19, Iran said it had again attacked the facility, with Qatari officials saying the latest strikes caused fires and "extensive damage" to the site. Officials later said all fires had been contained at the gas hub.