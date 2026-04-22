ECI Publishes Supplementary List of Voters Cleared by Tribunals for Phase 1 Polling in Bengal—Of 34 Lakh Appeals, Only 139 Eligible to Vote

On the eve of the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) released a supplementary voter list including 139 individuals cleared by appellate tribunals, allowing them to vote on 23 April 2026. The update comes amid a much larger and ongoing controversy involving lakhs of voters excluded during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The ECI published two separate lists on its official website: one of voters whose names have been restored following tribunal orders, and another of those who remain excluded. However, it did not publicly disclose the total number of applicants or the full extent of additions and deletions, with officials indicating that a consolidated figure would be available later.

According to ECI sources, around 34 lakh applications were filed before tribunals after the adjudication process. Of these, only about 650 cases had been decided in time for the first phase. Among them, 139 voters were added to the electoral roll and are now eligible to cast their ballots. Reports indicate that a small number of cases were rejected, while some applicants were already on the final roll despite approaching tribunals.

With these additions, the total number of voters for the first phase stands at 3,60,77,310. Polling in this phase will cover 152 constituencies.

The limited number of inclusions stands in contrast to the scale of exclusions during the SIR process. Approximately 27 lakh individuals who were removed from the rolls had approached tribunals seeking restoration. Overall, nearly 91 lakh voters were deleted as part of the revision exercise, representing around 11.9% of the electorate prior to the process.

The current inclusion process follows directions from the Supreme Court, which invoked its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. The court ordered that voters whose appeals are accepted by tribunals up to two days before polling must be allowed to vote. It also directed the ECI to publish updated lists by 21 April for the first phase and by 27 April 2026 for the second phase.