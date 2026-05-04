When Mamata Banerjee Said a Girl Child Should Not Be Allowed Out at Night

As the West Bengal Assembly election enters the crucial stage of result day on May 4, 2026, the Mamata Banerjee-led government’s aim to retain power for a fourth term remains a lingering question. As of 2 PM, trends suggest that the ruling Trinamool Congress is trailing behind the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin exceeding 95 seats.

While the fate of the state will be declared in the coming hours, social media has been buzzing with old videos and footage of the Bengal Chief Minister. Some users on X drew comparisons between Mamata Banerjee’s past and present. ‘The older Mamata Banerjee would have hated her current version. She is a strong opposition leader but a failed head of a ruling party!’ wrote one X user under a video criticising her past remarks on the controversial Durgapur rape case.

See Also: Durgapur gang-rape case: Police Find Discrepancies in Statements of Accused

On the night of October 10, 2025, a second-year MBBS student was gang-raped near a private medical college in Durgapur, West Bengal. The victim, who was from Odisha, was reportedly outside at around 8:30 PM with a friend when three people began following them. The accused took the student to a nearby forested area, where she was raped. Her family claimed that the victim’s friend had fled the scene and was initially suspected to be involved in the crime.