BJP's Arjun Singh Alleges Irregularities at Counting Centre, Claims Strong Room Opened Without Candidates Present

In the midst of the tallying of the votes for West Bengal's assembly election result, BJP candidate Arjun Singh, from the Naopara constituency, has leveled allegations about electoral irregularities. The BJP candidate on Monday, 4th May 2026, alleged serious irregularities were taking place at the counting centre and claimed that the strong room was being opened in the absence of the candidate and their authorised agents.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said that neither he nor his election agent had arrived at the counting venue when announcements were made about opening the strong room. He described the move as an “attempt to commit fraud” and said that the party would immediately approach the election observer with a complaint regarding the same.

See also: Bengal polls 2026: Trends show four districts where no Trinamool candidate is leading

“Till now the candidate or the election agent has not reached the counting centre, and they are making announcements that they are opening the strong room. This is an attempt to commit fraud. We will complain right now, we are going to the observer,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 is progressing under heavy security, with Election Commission officials present at all centres.

Early trends that started coming in around 9 am showed a tight contest between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress. The BJP was leading marginally in 121 seats, while the TMC was ahead in 108 seats.

See also: EC Orders Repoll in Falta After Finding EVM Tampering, Electoral Violations

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) had won a massive majority with 213 out of 294 seats.

Just a day prior to result day, Arjun Sinh had additionally leveled serious allegations against the TMC. On Sunday 3rd may 2026, Singh alleged that the house of a local BJP leader, Kundan Singh, was attacked by TMC-backed miscreants. The BJP leader released CCTV footage of the alleged incident, wherein the two assailants — identified as Akash Choudhary and Aman Choudhary— were firing a gunshot, seen attempting to break into Kundan’s residence, and fleeing after failing to succeed.

Arjun Singh, who arrived at the spot after the firing incident, accused local leaders of colluding with criminals to intimidate BJP workers ahead of the crucial election results day.