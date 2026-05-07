Crude Bomb Blast in Bengal’s Panihati Injures 5 BJP Workers

Five BJP workers were injured in a crude bomb attack in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district late on 6 May 2026, just hours after the killing of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

According to police, unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs near St Xavier’s Institution in Panihati. The injured were admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. BJP workers were reportedly interacting with residents on Dutta Road when several motorcycle-borne attackers allegedly arrived at the spot and hurled bombs before fleeing.

“We have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those involved. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused,” a senior police officer said.

The officer added that police were maintaining strict vigil and appealed to residents not to spread rumours. “Necessary steps are being taken to maintain peace,” he said. A heavy police deployment was later made in the area amid rising tension

The blast site is located near the residence of newly elected BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Hospital rape victim.