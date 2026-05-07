Crude Bomb Blast in Bengal’s Panihati Injures 5 BJP Workers

Key Points
Five BJP workers were injured after unidentified assailants allegedly hurled crude bombs in Panihati in North 24 Parganas district.
The attack took place hours after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants.
Police have launched investigations into both incidents and said CCTV footage is being examined to identify those involved.
Five BJP workers were injured in a crude bomb attack in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district late on 6 May 2026, just hours after the killing of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
According to police, unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs near St Xavier’s Institution in Panihati. The injured were admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. BJP workers were reportedly interacting with residents on Dutta Road when several motorcycle-borne attackers allegedly arrived at the spot and hurled bombs before fleeing.
“We have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those involved. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused,” a senior police officer said.
The officer added that police were maintaining strict vigil and appealed to residents not to spread rumours. “Necessary steps are being taken to maintain peace,” he said. A heavy police deployment was later made in the area amid rising tension
The blast site is located near the residence of newly elected BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Hospital rape victim.
The attack came hours after Chandranath Rath, a close aide and personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Doharia area between Doltala and Madhyamgram Chowmatha in North 24 Parganas district. Rath’s driver, Buddhadeb Bera, was also seriously injured in the firing.
Senior police officials, including West Bengal Director General of Police, Siddhinath Gupta, visited the crime scene after the attack. CID officials also launched a parallel investigation and began examining CCTV footage for leads.
Following the killing, BJP leaders accused the ruling TMC of unleashing retaliatory political violence in the state. The BJP also alleged that those behind the Panihati bomb attack were backed by the TMC, targeting the state government over the deteriorating law-and-order situation. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has denied the allegations.
In another incident reported amid the unrest on 6 May 2026, BJP worker Rohit Roy alias Chintu was allegedly shot and injured in Basirhat while hoisting party flags.
These are the latest in a series of clashes and political violence reported since the BJP’s landslide win in the Assembly Election. Prior to this, at least four party workers had been killed in the state since 4 May 2026.
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