Nobel Laureate, Cricketer, Actor, MP: West Bengal Voters Flagged During SIR Cause Political Storm, Highlight Opaque Verification Processes

SIR Summons: Amaratya Sen, Mohammed Shami, Dev

Within hours of the claim, Election Commission sources sought to play down the issue, saying that the notice linked to Amartya Sen was the result of a spelling mismatch in the enumeration form. According to these sources, the system had automatically generated a notice because of the discrepancy, but Sen would not be required to appear for a hearing. The Commission has reportedly asked the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO) to correct the error. Sources associated with Amartya Sen’s trust also said that no SIR notice had been received at his residence in Bolpur.

Sen, who votes in Shantiniketan constituency, continues to hold a valid voter identity card and last cast his ballot in 2014. Despite the clarification, the TMC maintained that the episode underlined flaws in the SIR process and questioned how such notices could be issued to voters of Sen’s stature without basic verification.

The controversy widened further after confirmation that Mohammed Shami and Dev, also known as Deepak Adhikari, had indeed received hearing notices in Kolkata. Shami, who was born in Uttar Pradesh but has long been settled in West Bengal because of his cricket career, is a registered voter in the Jadavpur constituency. His hearing was scheduled for 5 January 2026, but he could not attend because of prior commitments to a cricket tournament. Election Commission officials in the state said a fresh date would be fixed.

Dev, a three time MP from Ghatal, was born in West Bengal but later moved to Mumbai for his acting career before settling in Kolkata. Reports indicated that three of his family members had also received notices. The date for his hearing had not been finalised at the time of reporting. Neither Shami nor Dev has issued a public statement on the matter.

TMC leaders reacted sharply, calling the notices symptomatic of what they described as the “unpreparedness” and “haste” with which the SIR was being implemented. Jay Prakash Majumdar, TMC State Vice President and spokesperson, said the process was eroding the credibility of the ECI as an impartial institution. He also pointed to hearing notices issued to other cultural figures in the state, including veteran poet Joy Goswami and actor Anirban Bhattacharya.

Amid the escalating dispute, the TMC moved the Supreme Court, accusing the ECI of conducting the SIR exercise in an unorganised, non-transparent and haphazard manner. The party has demanded greater clarity on the criteria used to issue notices and has questioned the scale at which voters are being summoned.