Criminal Cover-Up by Corporate–Media Nexus: At Least 21 People Killed in Wow! Momo Warehouse Fire, Followed by Intense PR Activity to Hide the Incident

Following immense backlash against the company for allegedly disregarding mandatory safety and fire norms, Wow! Momo released a public statement on its X handle. The company stated that the fire had originated from neighbouring premises. In its official statement, Wow! Momo addressed the situation and assured compensation to the families of the three employees who lost their lives in the accident.

The company vowed to provide Rs 10,00,000 in compensation per family, along with a “lifetime monthly salary to the bereaved and education for the child of the family.”

While the company denied any claims of safety lapses, Director General of Fire and Emergency Services Ranvir Kumar remarked that neither of the two warehouses possessed a fire licence. Wow! Momo immediately responded to the allegations, stating that “the unit was equipped with 23 fire extinguishers and was largely compliant with fire safety norms, with all required approvals in place.”

Many social media users questioned why the Kolkata warehouse fire, which led to more than 20 deaths, was allegedly neglected on Republic Day. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari criticised the Mamata Banerjee government over the incident. The BJP leader said, “People were trapped inside locked warehouses filled with inflammable materials, with no escape routes, narrow lanes blocking rescue operations, and zero fire safety measures.”

News of the fire erupted on X following a post that gained over one million views. The user exposed what they described as the face of capitalism and alleged that workers were trapped inside the warehouse “in fear of theft.”

Netizens accused Wow! Momo of engaging in aggressive PR to control reputational damage. One user wrote on X, “If not for this post, would not have known about this incident.”

After the fire broke out on January 26, 2026, no major media outlet initially covered the incident. The incident gained media attention only after posts about it went viral on social media. Many X users raised questions about why such a massive fire did not become a national topic of discussion.

Madhya Pradesh–based YouTuber Amit Kilhor targeted social media accounts praising the fast-food company for providing compensation to the families of the victims. Kilhor stated that the company was more occupied with damage-control PR after workers died in its warehouses.

