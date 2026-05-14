“Please Protect the People of Bengal”: Mamata Banerjee Appears in Calcutta High Court Over Bengal Post-Poll Violence PIL

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections ended with a major defeat for the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC). The elections brought an end to Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule in the state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government after winning 207 seats.

Mamata Banerjee appeared before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen in the case titled Sirsanya Bandopadhyay v. Union of India & Ors. During the hearing, Banerjee requested urgent protection for people allegedly affected by the violence.

She said, “My regard to all the judges because this is my first time appearing in the High Court. As a lawyer I’m fighting this case.” While presenting her arguments, Banerjee alleged that women, children, minorities, and political workers were targeted during the violence in different parts of the state.

“Even children are not spared, women are not spared, minorities are not spared,” she told the court, while also submitting a list of 10 people whom she claimed were killed in the incidents. She further alleged that many families had been forced to flee their homes and claimed that police authorities were not properly registering FIRs related to the violence.

“Please protect the people of Bengal. This is not a bulldozer state,” she said during the hearing. She also questioned the response of law enforcement agencies, saying, “Police should prevent crime. After something has happened, they will not investigate?”