“Please Protect the People of Bengal”: Mamata Banerjee Appears in Calcutta High Court Over Bengal Post-Poll Violence PIL

Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Calcutta High Court wearing a lawyer’s gown in a PIL related to alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal.
The petition alleged incidents of arson, attacks, looting, and displacement following the BJP’s victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Mamata Banerjee urged the court to protect citizens, alleging police inaction and attacks on women, children, minorities, and TMC workers.
On Thursday, May 14, 2026, former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Calcutta High Court wearing a black lawyer’s gown in connection with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to the alleged post-poll violence that took place in the state after the results of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections were announced.
The PIL was filed by advocate Sirsanya Bandopadhyay, the son of senior TMC leader and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee. The petition raised concerns over several incidents reported across West Bengal, including violence, arson, attacks on political workers and ordinary citizens, looting, and vandalism following the election results.
The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections ended with a major defeat for the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC). The elections brought an end to Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule in the state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government after winning 207 seats.
Mamata Banerjee appeared before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen in the case titled Sirsanya Bandopadhyay v. Union of India & Ors. During the hearing, Banerjee requested urgent protection for people allegedly affected by the violence.
She said, “My regard to all the judges because this is my first time appearing in the High Court. As a lawyer I’m fighting this case.” While presenting her arguments, Banerjee alleged that women, children, minorities, and political workers were targeted during the violence in different parts of the state.
“Even children are not spared, women are not spared, minorities are not spared,” she told the court, while also submitting a list of 10 people whom she claimed were killed in the incidents. She further alleged that many families had been forced to flee their homes and claimed that police authorities were not properly registering FIRs related to the violence.
“Please protect the people of Bengal. This is not a bulldozer state,” she said during the hearing. She also questioned the response of law enforcement agencies, saying, “Police should prevent crime. After something has happened, they will not investigate?”
According to the PIL, nearly 60 shops were allegedly burned in Khejuri, while many families were displaced due to fear and violence. The petition also claimed that local police and administrative authorities failed to provide protection to victims or take timely action. The plea argued that these incidents amounted to a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.
During the hearing, Banerjee also raised concerns regarding alleged threats against women and children in some affected areas.
While the hearing was taking place, the TMC shared a post on its official X account along with a video showing Mamata Banerjee entering the court premises. The party praised her decision to personally appear before the High Court.
“She NEVER abandons the people of Bengal in their hour of need. She NEVER stops fighting for truth, justice, and constitutional values,” the party wrote in its post.
The matter is currently under consideration before the Calcutta High Court as political tensions continue in West Bengal following the 2026 Assembly election results.
[VP]
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