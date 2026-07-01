'BJP Goons Attacking Me': Mahua Moitra Alleges BJP Workers Attacked Her Office With Eggs and Vegetables, Shares Videos

TMC MP Mahua Moitra alleged that BJP workers gathered outside her office in Krishnanagar and pelted eggs and vegetables while raising slogans. She claimed the police and CRPF failed to stop the protesters.
Moitra posted multiple videos on Facebook Live and X, accusing the police of inaction and describing the protest as a coordinated BJP attack. She also shared footage showing people carrying BJP flags.
BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya denied that egg pelting was part of the party's culture, urged workers to avoid such acts, and claimed the protesters may have been TMC workers.
ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2026, TMC MP Mahua Moitra shared some videos from outside her office where a massive number of people had gathered to protest. The TMC leader alleged that the people were BJP workers who were attacking her by pelting eggs and vegetables while she was present at her office in Krishnanagar, West Bengal. This incident has emerged among a series of other cases where TMC leaders were targeted following the Assembly elections.
Mahua Moitra shared the videos of the incident on Facebook Live and X and claimed that BJP supporters had surrounded the area, hurled eggs at the building, raised slogans, and continued the protest. All of this was happening while the police were present in the area, Moitra said. "Currently being attacked by BJP goons with West Bengal Police watching on," Moitra wrote in a post on X while sharing a video of the protest. A group of protesters allegedly gathered outside the office, shouting slogans of "Go Back" and calling the leader a "thief," with many people throwing eggs at the building.
Mahua Moitra published the first video around 3:30 pm, where she is recording the large crowd gathered outside, with police officers standing there. There are also pieces of eggs on her window, and she is saying, “See what's going on. With the police watching, this is a BJP mob. I've been standing here for the past one hour. I have called the DGP, I’ve called everybody, police are sitting and watching. The CRPF is watching.”
She further said that no one was taking any action against these people or stopping them and that the BJP mob was standing there and continuously throwing eggs and vegetables at the office. She further said, “This is my area. I am the MP from here. I am in the office. I am not going to move. Tomorrow, the West Bengal government will deny it. No police will take cognizance. No court will take cognizance. The CRPF is watching.”
Later, she shared a second video with the caption, “Hello @DGPWestBengal @WBPolice, past 2 hours & your police is watching the fun & not dispersing the mob. They want me to flee & they will pelt eggs/stones while I enter my car. Please do your job. Disperse the mob. Am in NH Dhaba Plassey.” In the video, she is addressing West Bengal DGP Sidh Nath Gupta, talking about the problems she is facing and that no action is being taken.
She then shared a third video where some people are shown hoisting BJP flags in the crowd. She wrote the caption, “These are no public outbursts. These are coordinated BJP attacks. See the BJP flags.” Many people in the video were shouting slogans that were difficult to understand, while hoisting the BJP flags.
Similar protests have happened against many other TMC leaders, where eggs were thrown at them after the BJP came to power. Earlier, on June 13, 2026, MP Mahua Moitra was also targeted when BJP Mahila Morcha workers had gathered outside the Krishnanagar District Court, where Moitra was scheduled to appear in connection with a case. They allegedly attempted to throw eggs at her. The leader said that she would take action against every one of them.
Then, on May 30, 2026, Abhishek Banerjee was attacked with stones, eggs, shoes, and other objects while visiting Sonarpur South in West Bengal to meet families of TMC workers allegedly affected by post-poll violence. The BJP, however, has denied responsibility for these incidents and accused the TMC of trying to politicise them.
This time as well, West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said egg pelting was not part of the BJP's political culture. Bhattacharya said such acts only damage the party's image and urged BJP workers to stay away from such protests. He also claimed that preliminary information suggested the protesters might actually have been Trinamool Congress workers themselves.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
Suggested Reading: