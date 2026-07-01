'BJP Goons Attacking Me': Mahua Moitra Alleges BJP Workers Attacked Her Office With Eggs and Vegetables, Shares Videos

ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2026, TMC MP Mahua Moitra shared some videos from outside her office where a massive number of people had gathered to protest. The TMC leader alleged that the people were BJP workers who were attacking her by pelting eggs and vegetables while she was present at her office in Krishnanagar, West Bengal. This incident has emerged among a series of other cases where TMC leaders were targeted following the Assembly elections.

Mahua Moitra shared the videos of the incident on Facebook Live and X and claimed that BJP supporters had surrounded the area, hurled eggs at the building, raised slogans, and continued the protest. All of this was happening while the police were present in the area, Moitra said. "Currently being attacked by BJP goons with West Bengal Police watching on," Moitra wrote in a post on X while sharing a video of the protest. A group of protesters allegedly gathered outside the office, shouting slogans of "Go Back" and calling the leader a "thief," with many people throwing eggs at the building.