4 pivotal elections around the world that will pose a test to democracy in 2026

More crucially, the 2026 midterms will be a test of the US democratic spirit two years into Trump’s second term. With persistent concerns over electoral integrity and democratic backsliding, the midterms will determine whether the Democrats in Congress have the ability to finally hold Trump to account.

2. Brazil: a return to normalcy?

Brazilians will go to the polls on October 4 to elect a new president, the National Congress, and state governors and legislators. The 79-year-old incumbent president, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, is seeking an unprecedented fourth term.

Lula has had a topsy-turvy political career thus far. In 2017, he was convicted of corruption and money laundering and began serving a 12-year sentence. This disqualified him from running in the 2018 general election.

Lula was freed in 2019 and his conviction was nullified two years later, paving the way for him to return to office in a narrow win over then-incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula’s third term in office started with a failed coup in early 2023 orchestrated by Bolsonaro and his allies. Bolsonaro has now been sentenced to 27 years in jail for his role in the attempted coup.

Meanwhile, Lula has had mixed reviews from voters, with recent polling showing just a third of Brazilians think he has done an excellent job and a third believe he’s been poor. The rest are in the middle.

With Jair Bolsonaro’s eldest son, Flavio, confirming his intention to run, the election will be a test of whether Bolsonarismo – Jair’s right-wing political movement – can survive under a new leader.

The election will also determine if Brazil can move beyond its recent history of polarisation and instability and safeguard its democracy.

3. Bangladesh: a major opportunity for Gen Z

Bangladesh’s February general election offers something the country has not seen in more than 15 years: a genuine opportunity for citizens – especially young people – to participate in a free, fair and competitive vote.

For the Gen Z activists who helped oust Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s autocratic government in 2024, this moment is consequential.

After the student uprising toppled Hasina, the power vacuum was filled with an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prizer winner Muhammad Yunus. It was tasked with repairing the institutions that had been hollowed out by one-party rule.

More than a year on, the administration has tried to restore the independence of the judiciary, election commission and media – essential foundations for any credible transition of power.

Youth leaders are now trying to use this momentum to enter the political system through their new National Citizens Party (NCP). However, they remain wary of reforms without firm legal guarantees.