4 Indian Seafarers Killed, 1 Critically Injured in Russian Missile Strike on Ship Near Ukraine's Odesa Port

TENSIONS HAVE ESCALATED between Russia and Ukraine yet again, with Indian nationals suffering as collateral damage this time in a recent attack in the Black Sea. On Sunday evening, July 19, 2026, 4 Indians seafarers were killed and one was critically injured after a vessel departing from Ukraine’s Odesa port was attacked by Russian missiles.

The commercial vessel, named MV Golden Leo, bore a Guinea-Bissau flag and was operated by Indian and Syrian seafarers. As the ship was preparing to leave the port, Russian cruise missiles struck the ship, resulting in a fire. Search-and-rescue operations by Ukrainian authorities continued late into the night, and several other crew members were also reported to be dead and injured. In total, nine crew members were killed, and eight of the vessel's 17 crew members were rescued.

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India's Ministry of External Affairs Responds to Russian Attack

In an official update given via a Media Release on Monday, July 20, 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs stated: “As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalized in a critical condition. Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected.”

The ministry further extended their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and wished the injured crew member a full recovery. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery,” the MEA said.

The ministry condemned the attack, saying commercial shipping and civilian crew members should not be targeted. “India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided,” the ministry said.

As per data by the London Stock Exchange group, the MV Golden Leo was owned by a Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd.

Ukrainian authorities have deemed this incident as the “deadliest attack” in a weeks-long flare-up of violence in the Black Sea. The governor of the Odesa region has stated that Russian attacks in the Black sea have killed 28 people in the past month.

The Broader Escalation Between Russia and Ukraine

Tensions between the two countries have seen an escalation. A drone strike conducted by Ukraine killed five people in Russia’s Belgorod region on Monday, July 20, 2026, while Russian strikes on many Ukrainian cities have killed eight people.

See also: Could the War in Ukraine Bring Political Change to Russia?

This latest attack has flared up violence in the Black Sea, which has raised fresh concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and global grain supplies.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Black Sea has become one of the war’s primary theatres. While international agreements had briefly restored grain exports and eased pressure on global food markets, renewed fighting has once again disrupted one of the world’s busiest agricultural shipping corridors.

(Proofread by Anshika Verma)