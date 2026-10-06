“It's Obviously Terrorism”: Bill Maher Questions Why the Media Is Reluctant to Call Flydubai Hijacking a Terrorist Attack

Fareed said, “They landed in Saudi Arabia and then Saudi Arabia, you know, sent the plane back to the UAE. It is that the UAE and the Gulf States are in a kind of tacit alliance with Israel already whether or not they formalize it.” He said that they shared intelligence and added that there is a new Middle East formed where, on one side, we have Iran and, on the other side, there are other Gulf countries which have decided to get closer to Israel because their security concerns align.

Bill replied that the Middle Eastern countries have always hated Iran for one reason or another, to which Fareed said, “But now they are willing to say it.”

Bill said that both Dubai and Tel Aviv are rich states, so it is normal and makes sense that these two have flights connecting them. He gave an example, “This is like what they used to say like two countries with the McDonald's have never attacked each other. I think we passed that benchmark.” To which Fareed jokingly remarked how it didn’t work as Russia and Ukraine had McDonald’s.

Bill Maher Questions Media Coverage Around Terrorist Co-Pilot

The author of the book Man in the Mirror, Anand Giridharadas, also pointed out the videos that were released by the passengers of the flydubai flight. He said you can see the parents were comforting their children during the dramatic mid-air nose dive of the plane. He said that, he was reminded of the videos that he saw related to Gaza.

“..it actually reminded me of a lot of videos I've seen from Gaza in the past few years,” Giridharadas said. “[There are a huge amount of people in Gaza who want] a stable life, to have family that is secure and stable and comfort their kids when they can't do anything for them because something bigger is going on.” He further added that these people who are suffering are just caught between the leaders constantly failing them.