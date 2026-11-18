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NEARLY ONE-AND-A-HALF YEARS after the Air India Flight AI 171 crash that killed 241 people on board, including 12 crew members, the families of the victims are still waiting for official answers about what went wrong that unfortunate day. The center on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, told the Supreme Court that the investigation into the crash is at its “fag end,” seeking another two to three weeks to publish the final report.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded to the petitions in the Supreme Court related to the report’s delay. Appearing for the center and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Mehta denied that the authorities were deliberately delaying the investigation, saying they had to follow international protocols.
However, this is not the first time the authorities have sought additional time. On July 28, 2026, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had notified the court that the investigation would be completed by the end of September 2026, with October as the buffer period. The latest assurance comes after an earlier timeline given to the Supreme Court also passed without the publication of the report.
After failing to publish its final report at the earlier announced deadline of September-October 2026, Mehta again sought two to three weeks, telling the court that the investigation was nearing completion, as per the media.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner NGO Safety Matters Foundation, objected to the repeated delays from the center. He pointed out that the investigation had been underway for nearly a year and a half. The petitioners have also questioned the composition of the investigation team, alleging a conflict of interest because three of its five members belonged to the DGCA.
According to reports, Bhushan argued that as per the AAIB rules a permanent investigation body should be formed without DGCA members. Mehta, however, maintained that the investigation was being conducted in accordance with international protocols and involved experts from countries whose nationals were among the victims of the Air India crash.
Previously, the center explained in court that individual aircraft components had to be sent to their respective manufacturers for examination, which was the main reason behind the investigation’s delay. The Supreme court bench agreed to take up the matter again after two weeks.
The AAIB released its 15-page preliminary report on July 12, 2025, exactly a month after the crash. The report came under scrutiny over some implications that tried to establish a manual engine cutoff from the cockpit moments before the crash.
The Aviation authority allegedly found that fuel control switches of both engines on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had moved from the 'RUN' to the 'CUTOFF' position within seconds of take-off, interrupting the fuel supply to the engines. An incomplete cockpit voice recording was also documented, with one pilot asking the other why he had cut off the fuel supply. The other pilot responded that he had not done so.
However, the preliminary report did not establish why the switches moved or identify which pilot made the two statements. Although, the investigative authority didn’t mention any pilot’s name in its report, the narrative around a suicidal pilot started spinning in the country, putting the findings of the preliminary investigation under criticism.
More than 17 months after the crash, the absence of a conclusive report has also fuelled concerns among the families of the victims, particularly the family of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was one of the pilots aboard the aircraft.
Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, 91-year-old father of Sumeet, was one of the petitioners who questioned the delay in the Supreme Court. Alleging that the preliminary investigation was biased against his son, the co-pilot's father has sought an independent investigation into the crash.
The petitioners have argued that an accident of such magnitude warrants an independent investigation in keeping with international aviation protocols. In July, the Supreme Court had decided to wait for the AAIB's final report before proceeding with the demand for a separate inquiry committee.
There is still no official update, apart from a widely-criticized preliminary report, 17 months after the incident. With the final report repeatedly getting delayed, the families await answers about what caused one of the deadliest aviation disasters in history.
[Rh/HP]
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