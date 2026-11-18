What did AAIB’s preliminary report say about the crash?

The AAIB released its 15-page preliminary report on July 12, 2025, exactly a month after the crash. The report came under scrutiny over some implications that tried to establish a manual engine cutoff from the cockpit moments before the crash.

The Aviation authority allegedly found that fuel control switches of both engines on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had moved from the 'RUN' to the 'CUTOFF' position within seconds of take-off, interrupting the fuel supply to the engines. An incomplete cockpit voice recording was also documented, with one pilot asking the other why he had cut off the fuel supply. The other pilot responded that he had not done so.

However, the preliminary report did not establish why the switches moved or identify which pilot made the two statements. Although, the investigative authority didn’t mention any pilot’s name in its report, the narrative around a suicidal pilot started spinning in the country, putting the findings of the preliminary investigation under criticism.

More than 17 months after the crash, the absence of a conclusive report has also fuelled concerns among the families of the victims, particularly the family of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was one of the pilots aboard the aircraft.

Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, 91-year-old father of Sumeet, was one of the petitioners who questioned the delay in the Supreme Court. Alleging that the preliminary investigation was biased against his son, the co-pilot's father has sought an independent investigation into the crash.

The petitioners have argued that an accident of such magnitude warrants an independent investigation in keeping with international aviation protocols. In July, the Supreme Court had decided to wait for the AAIB's final report before proceeding with the demand for a separate inquiry committee.

There is still no official update, apart from a widely-criticized preliminary report, 17 months after the incident. With the final report repeatedly getting delayed, the families await answers about what caused one of the deadliest aviation disasters in history.