Lawmakers of U.S. from Both Parties Raises Alarm Over India’s Proposal of FCRA Changes

Introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026, the Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, which governs the acceptance and use of foreign donations by individuals, associations, and companies in India. The proposed amendment would create a sweeping legal framework under which, if an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered, or not renewed, its foreign funds and assets can be taken over, managed, and even disposed of by a government-appointed "designated authority," effectively centralising state control over such entities.

The move is particularly alarming to India's Christian community. Since the Hindu nationalist government assumed power in 2014, the government has cancelled or refused to renew more than 20,000 FCRA licenses, blocking organisations from receiving overseas funding. More than 10,000 Christian groups including the Evangelical Fellowship of India, Church Auxiliary for Social Action, World Vision India, and Compassion International have lost their FCRA licenses since 2011.

Under the latest bill, once the government takes over a group's property, officials can transfer it to any of its departments or sell it on the open market. Organisations cannot challenge the decision in the courts.

Religious Leaders of America are Looking to Push Back

The National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, one of the United States' most influential Latino-Christian organisations, has formally called on the Indian government to withdraw the Bill. In a letter signed by Reverends Samuel Rodriguez and Johnnie Moore, the latter a former commissioner for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom — the organisation asked New Delhi not merely to defer the legislation but to withdraw it entirely.

The letter warned: "We anticipate that American donors whose contributions are now subject to potential seizure will pursue every available legal remedy. This is not a threat, it is a foreseeable consequence."

The letter acknowledged India's legitimate security concerns but argued that India's Christians were not a security threat and that for decades, Indian Christian churches and their global partners have built schools, hospitals, and orphanages serving millions, especially in tribal communities and rural areas where the state has often not been present.

Both Muslim and Christian groups in India have spoken out against the proposed changes to the foreign funding law. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) warned that the new rules could allow the government to interfere too heavily in how minority institutions are run, calling the amendments "dangerous" and "alarming."

The protest has not stayed within India's borders. Christian groups in the United States have raised the issue with journalists and with their own elected representatives in Washington, turning it into an international concern.

Their efforts appear to be paying off. Last month, ahead of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's trip to India, Republican Congressman Chris Smith wrote an opinion piece in the Washington Examiner urging Rubio to push the Indian government to drop the proposed amendments during his visit.